﻿

GBP/USD analysis: Pound breaks out to a 10-month high near 1.25

GBP/USD has broken out above strong previous resistance in the 1.2450 area to hit a fresh 10-month high!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
April 4, 2023 6:48 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

GBP/USD takeaways

  • The pound has shrugged off dovish comments from BOE member Tenreyo while soft JOLTS data is leading to selling in the dollar.
  • The US ADP report and NFP on Friday will have a big impact on the greenback’s price action ahead of the holiday weekend.
  • For GBP/USD, a sustained breakout above 1.2450 would open the door for continued strength toward 1.2650 or 1.2750.

Heading into today, FX traders were expecting relatively quiet trade ahead of some key economic data releases through the middle of the week and a long holiday weekend.

Instead, we’ve seen an outbreak of volatility, with GBP/USD at its epicenter.

East of the Atlantic, the biggest news was ostensibly bearish for GBP/USD, with BOE member Silvana Tenreyro stating that the central bank may need to cut interest rates sooner than expected. That said, the market has essentially shrugged off those headlines given Dr. Tenreyo’s well-earned reputation as one of the BOE’s leading doves.

Meanwhile, the US release of the JOLTS job openings report provided a shock. Job openings fell by more than 500K to below 10M for the first time since August 2021. This report provides a sign that the labor market may be loosening ahead of the higher-tier ADP and NFP employment reports expected later this week.

All told, traders have been selling the greenback aggressively during today’s US session, with the pound generally holding steady against its major rivals after a big rally in the Asian session.

Pound technical analysis: GBP/USD daily chart

ci_GBPUSD_BREAKING_OUT_04042023

Source: StoneX, TradingView.

As the chart above shows, GBP/USD has broken out above strong previous resistance in the 1.2450 area to hit a fresh 10-month high today. At the same time, we’ve seen the pair’s 14-day RSI indicator rally to its own highest level in months.

If this breakout holds throughout the rest of the week, it would signal that the longer-term trend has shifted back in favor of the bulls, opening the door for a continuation toward previous resistance at 1.2650 or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of last year’s swoon near 1.2750 (not shown) next.

Only a break back below 1.2450 would signal a potential “failed breakout” and erase the current bullish bias.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter @MWellerFX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: GBP USD Forex Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
DJIA, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Vulnerable Through Earnings Season
Today 03:09 PM
DAX analysis: Stocks hit by stagflation concerns amid earnings bonanza
Today 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Analysis: DJIA falls after Meta disappoints, inflation rises
Today 01:12 PM
Gold outlook remains positive as traders eye key US data
Today 11:14 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:28 AM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Markets remain vulnerable despite tech rally
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

united_kingdom_02
GBP/USD forecast: Seasonality favours April, particularly from the 8th
By:
Matt Simpson
April 3, 2024 02:49 AM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
    By:
    James Stanley
    March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 9, 2024 04:00 PM
        Market chart showing uptrend
        GBP/AUD: Scrutiny of RBA, BOE interest rate outlooks generate potential pivot point
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 24, 2023 02:20 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.