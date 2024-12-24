GBP/USD 2025 Technical Outlook Preview

See a technical preview of our 2025 GBP/USD Outlook report!

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 9:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

This is an excerpt from our full 2025 GBP/USD Outlook report, one of nine detailed reports about what to expect in the coming year.

GBP/USD outlook – technical analysis

GBP/USD Monthly chart

GBP/USD broke out above its falling trendline dating back to 2007 but failed to extend the breakout. GBP/USD is testing the trendline support.

gbpusd3

Source: TradingView

GBP/USD Weekly chart

The BoE will likely cut interest rates more than the Federal Reserve next year, which could put GBP/USD under further pressure. The technical picture also looks more bearish.

GBP/USD ran into resistance at 1.3425 and rebounded lower, breaking below the 200 SMA and the rising trendline dating back to the September 2022 low. More recently, the price has taken out the 100 SMA, which, combined with the RSI below 50, keeps sellers hopeful of further losses.

If sellers take out the 1.25 support, 1.23 support comes into focus; the 2024 low, break below here, creates a lower low. Below here, 1.20, the 2023 low comes into play.

On the upside, buyers will look to rise above 1.28 to expose the 200 SMA and 1.30 psychological level. A rise above 1.34 would create a higher high.

gbpusd4

Source: TradingView


Related tags: GBP USD Forex Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
2025 Crude Oil Fundamental Preview
Today 01:00 PM
2025 GBP/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
Today 04:00 AM
2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
Yesterday 11:30 PM
USD/JPY Technical 2025 Outlook Preview
Yesterday 08:00 PM
USD/JPY Fundamental 2025 Outlook Preview
Yesterday 06:32 PM
2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
Yesterday 02:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

GBP/USD 2025 Technical Outlook Preview
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 09:00 AM
    2025 GBP/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 04:00 AM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
      By:
      David Song
      December 19, 2024 01:56 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 17, 2024 06:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.