GBP/USD: What’s with all that?

If GBP/USD can move lower due to the Fed being more aggressive than the BOE, is the reverse true as well?

November 28, 2022 8:32 PM
Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling

Just two months ago, GBP/USD was trading at its lowest level EVER, reaching a low print of 1.03565.  Today, the pair is trading near 1.1950!  A lot has happened in the last 2 months to bring the pair from the brink of collapse to today’s levels.  Many attributed the selloff to Liz Truss, or at least to her “mini-budget”, which would have left a gaping hole in the budget deficit.  Although this may have been the straw that broke the camel's back, GBP/USD had been moving lower for months before the late September selloff.  GBP/USD had formed a Year-to-Date high on February 22nd at 1.4250!  The pair had been moving lower as it became apparent that the US Federal Reserve had to begin raising rates quickly. The board finally decided that rising inflation wasn’t transitory. On April 22nd, the pair crashed through 1.3000 and by mid-June the pair was trading 1.2000.  Once at 1.2000, GBP/USD continued lower in an orderly channel until Wednesday, September 21st.  The pair closed at 1.1235, below the bottom trendline of the channel.  Why had it been moving lower since 1.4200?

20221128 gbpusd daily pre selloff ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade GBP/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

While inflation was flying high in the US, the Fed stepped up its pace of race hikes to 50bps in April.  By mid-June, the Fed was hiking 75bps at a clip.  Meanwhile, Bank of England was only hiking rates by 25bps at a time, as it was particularly concerned about driving the British economy into a recession.  It wasn’t until its last rate hike on November 3rd that the BOE finally hiked by 75bps to bring the cost of borrowing to 3%.  GBP/USD was moving lower due to interest rate differentials.  When the “mini-budget” proposal was presented, liquidity dried up in bonds, causing GBP/USD to collapse.  However, despite previously not raising rates aggressively enough, the BOE did save the UK bond market, which helped the Pound recover.  Now, with inflation at 11.1% YoY in the UK, and “only” 7.7% YoY in the US, its anticipated that the UK will have to hike rates higher and longer than in the US. However, there is also Prime Minister Sunak’s autumn budget which the markets still need to deal with:  Increased taxes and lower spending.  This may help with the BOE’s prediction of a recession coming down the pike.

20221128 gbpusd daily bounce ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Everything you wanted to know about the Bank of England

On daily timeframe, GBP/USD was on a mission to get to 1.2000.  The price rose in an ascending wedge formation and broke out above the top of the pattern.  Expectations are that price should break lower from an ascending wedge.  Will price continue lower from here?  Pullbacks are normal in an uptrend and a pullback to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level (at 1.1467) from the lows of September 26th to the highs of November 24th is not out of the question.  However, the pair must pass through support before that level.  The first support level is at the top trendline of the wedge near 1.1900.  If price breaks below there, the next level of support is at the top, downward sloping trendline from the long-term channel near 1.1650, then the bottom trendline of the wedge near 1.1550.  However, if price continues to move higher, resistance (previous highs) ahead of 1.3000 are 1.2293, 1.2660, and 1.2843.

So, if GBP/USD can move lower due to the Fed being more aggressive than the BOE, is the reverse true as well? Or is GBP/USD just having a bear market bounce?  Watch the key support levels to see if price holds.  If it does, then GBP/USD may be on its way towards 1.3000!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex GBP/USD BOE

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.