GBP/USD: UK inflation report key to unlocking string of BoE rate cuts

GBP/USD is at risk of breaking out of the narrow trading range it’s been sitting in over the past fortnight with the UK consumer price inflation (CPI) report for September released later in the session. With so much uncertainty regarding the signal from labour market data given poor response rates, this is the only UK data point that can still generate meaningful volatility in the pound.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 16, 2024 4:14 AM
united_kingdom_05
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • UK inflation report due 7am BST
  • Core, services inflation figures key
  • Markets 96% priced for November BoE rate cut
  • GBP/USD showing tentative signs of bottoming

Overview

GBP/USD is at risk of breaking out of the narrow trading range it’s been sitting in over the past fortnight with the UK consumer price inflation (CPI) report for September released later in the session. With so much uncertainty regarding signals from labour market data given poor response rates, this is the only UK data point that can still generate meaningful volatility in the pound.

Core, services figures to drive direction

The economic calendar below shows how various inflation measures are expected to print relative to a month ago.

UK CPI Preview Oct 2024

While there will be ample headlines if the headline CPI annual rate comes in below the Bank of England’s 2% target as forecast, market reaction is likely to be determined by the core inflation rate which strips out volatile price movements. It’s forecast to rise 0.3% over the month and 3.4% for the year, the latter down two-tenths on the pace seen in August.

It's not shown on the calendar, but the services inflation rate is arguably the most important of all given the linkages to wage pressures. It rose 5.2% in the year to August after printing 5.5% in July. A continuation of that trend is important for the path of UK interest rates given the BoE expects services inflation to sit near 5.3% by year-end.

UK services inflaiton forecast Oct 16 2024

Source: BoE

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

Inflation report more important than usual

Before the inflation report, swaps markets are near fully priced for the BoE to deliver the second rate cut of the easing cycle, putting the probability of a 25 basis point move in early November around 96%. Further out, another cut is fully priced by February.

Earlier this month, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told the Guardian newspaper the central bank could become "a bit more activist" in reducing rates depending on incoming inflation data, putting increased emphasis on Wednesday’s update. Prior to his verbal intervention, markets were divided on whether the BoE would cut rates before year-end.

GBP/USD bottoming?

GBPUSD Oct 16 2024

GBP/USD is showing tentative signs of bottoming before the report, continuing to attract buying below 1.3040, each time at incrementally higher levels which have helped form a triangle pattern.

RSI (14) has broken its downtrend, signalling a potential shift in price momentum. MACD has yet to confirm, suggesting traders should keep an open mind on whether to favour selling rips or buying dips.

On the downside, minor support is located at 1.3022 and 1.3002. Nothing meaningful is found until 1.2940 and 1.2878. Above, the 50-day moving average has a chequered track record of being respected but is worth putting on the radar. Sellers may also be lurking at 1.3158 and 1.3249.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session GBP USD Forex BOE

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.