GBP USD Heading and shouldering lower if 1 5175 breaks

After initially falling on last week’s seemingly-dovish Federal Reserve statement and press conference, the US dollar has been edging higher in mixed trade so far […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 24, 2015 3:17 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After initially falling on last week’s seemingly-dovish Federal Reserve statement and press conference, the US dollar has been edging higher in mixed trade so far this week and based on this morning’s US economic data, the dollar could be poised for further gains today.

To kick things off, the weekly initial jobless claims report came out roughly in-line with expectations at 267k, remaining at a historically low level and showing that the labor market remains strong. At the same time, traders also got their first look at the higher-profile Durable Goods Orders report for August. This report, which measures purchases of goods that are expected to last for at least three years (including cars, appliances, furniture, etc.), declined by 2.0% m/m as expected. “Core” Durable Goods (excluding transportation) held steady at 0.0%, a slight miss relative to the expectations for a 0.2% gain, but far from concerning for a US economy that continues to hum along.

Technical View: GBP/USD

If you were long GBP/USD and have been away from your computer for the last week, you are not happy. After rallying briefly above 1.5650 last Thursday, the pair has fallen for five straight days (including today) to trade all the way down to the 1.5200 level as of writing. More concerningly, the pair has formed a complex Head-and-Shoulders pattern over the last four months. For the uninitiated, this classic price action pattern shows a shift from an uptrend (higher highs and higher lows) to a downtrend (lower lows and lower highs) and is typically seen at major tops in the chart.

It’s worth noting that the head-and-shoulders pattern is not confirmed unless/until GBP/USD breaks below the neckline at 1.5175, but the secondary indicators suggest that could happen sooner rather than later. The MACD is rolling over to trend lower below both its signal line and the “0” level, while the RSI indicator remains within a bearish channel and is not yet oversold.

If 1.5175 support gives way at some point in the next week, bears may quickly push the unit down toward key psychological support at 1.5000. In fact, the measured move objective of the pattern suggests GBP/USD could retest the year-to-date low near 1.4600 in time, though plenty would have to happen before that becomes a reasonable expectation. In order to shift from a bearish bias, traders need to see GBP/USD bounce support at 1.5175 and regain the 100-day MA at 1.5525 at a minimum.

GBPDAILY9-24-2015 8-59-57 AMSource: City Index

Related tags: Durable Goods GBP/USD Head-and-Shoulders MACD RSI

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Durable Goods articles

GBP/USD: Bears’ turn for a day in the sun?
By:
Global author
August 26, 2015 01:56 PM
    USDJPY Shrugs Off Slight Miss in Durable Goods Orders, 124.50 Key
    By:
    Global author
    June 23, 2015 02:32 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 01:30 PM
        germany_01
        DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.