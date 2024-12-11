GBP/USD forecast: US CPI in focus as cable hits resistance

Showcasing the GBP strength is the struggling EUR/GBP. With the latter testing the 0.82 support area, sterling is therefore trading at its best levels since March 2022 against the euro. But against the dollar, it has been held back. In fact, I reckon there is a good chance we may see the GBP/USD start to head lower again and may even go on to break 1.2500 support, once UK’s services inflation eases more significantly - possibly in early next year. If seen, that would allow the BoE to turn more dovish. So, the GBP/USD outlook remains bearish heading into 2025.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 11, 2024 12:13 PM
Market trader analysing data
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The GBP/USD has started to ease back as the dollar continues to make gains against other major currencies. The AUD/USD for example hit a 13-month low overnight, with a dovish RBA and concerns about Chinese demand weighing on the Aussie. Elsewhere, the EUR/USD is again testing waters around the 1.05 level amid speculation that the dollar will retain its yield advantage over the euro and other currencies once Trump’s expected spending spree and tax cuts are delivered next year. In contrast, the GBP/USD has only just started to turn lower again after staging a decent 2.5-week recovery from around 1.25 handle. Showcasing the GBP strength is the struggling EUR/GBP. With the latter testing the 0.82 support area, sterling is therefore trading at its best levels since March 2022 against the euro. But against the dollar, it has been held back. In fact, I reckon there is a good chance we may see the GBP/USD start to head lower again and may even go on to break 1.2500 support, once UK’s services inflation eases more significantly - possibly in early next year. If seen, that would allow the BoE to turn more dovish. So, the GBP/USD outlook remains bearish heading into 2025.

 

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

GBP/USD forecast: All eyes on US CPI

 

It’s been a quiet week on the European data front, with investors firmly focused on two key events: today’s US CPI release, due shortly at 13:300 GMT, and tomorrow’s ECB decision.

 

US CPI is expected to edge up to 2.7% year-over-year from 2.6%, serving as the final major data release before the Federal Reserve meets next week. While the Fed seems to have shifted its focus away from inflation, any upside surprise to the already elevated consensus forecast of 0.3% month-on-month for core inflation could boost the dollar.

 

While the December rate decision likely won’t hinge on this CPI print, an unexpectedly hot number could shape the Fed's stance for early 2025. Following Friday's softer-than-expected NFP report, markets are now almost fully pricing in a 25bps December rate cut, up from 70% last week. So far, this hasn’t significantly impacted the GBP/USD direction, but it has kept the upside limited, suggesting investors continue to prefer the dollar because of Trump’s forthcoming policies in 2025 expected to boost spending and cut taxes, thus keeping inflation risks alive.

 

Pound gaining strength against the euro

 

Compared to the euro, the pound has had the benefit of a more functioning government and a touch of fiscal stimulus. In contrast, the political gridlock currently gripping parts of continental Europe is a major reason why the euro is struggling. As a result, UK growth prospects for next year look a little brighter than the eurozone’s, although this doesn’t necessarily mean the GBP/USD will rise. Indeed, a potential shift in the BoE’s tone in February, as services inflation cools further, could pose a risk to the pound against all major currencies.

 

You can watch this video for more analysis on the EUR/GBP as well as the other FX majors I discussed yesterday:

 

 

Technical GBP/USD forecast: Key levels to watch

 

GBP/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

From a purely technical point of view, the GBP/USD forecast is turning a little bearish again but with the CPI release due, u would probably wait until the data is out of the way before acting my views when it comes to trading the cable.

 

Anyway, key short-term support is at around 1.2715 area; if we break below here today decisively then this could pave the way for a drop to retest the bullish trend line (that has been re-established after a brief break) around 1.2600-1.26200 area. Below that level, we have the psychologically important 1.25 handle, which is basically where the cable last found support from after a brief breakdown to hit 1.2487 at its lowest point in November.

 

In term of resistance, the next level to watch in the event price continues to push higher is between the 1.2800 to 1.12870 range. Here, the cable had found both support and resistance in the past and is where the 200-day average also comes into play.

 

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: GBP USD Forex Trade Ideas CPI

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 06:00 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    December 16, 2024 01:25 PM
      Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
      GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and FOMC Could Spark Fresh Selling in Cable
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 15, 2024 01:00 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        December 13, 2024 10:13 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.