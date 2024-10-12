GBP/USD forecast: UK CPI and wages among key data highlights

As we look forward to the week ahead, the lack of any major US data could see the greenback give back some of its recent gains, although that is not to say that the GBP/USD forecast will necessarily turn bullish, as the upside potential could be limited. We have some important data from the UK, though.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Saturday 11:00 PM
Market trader analysing data
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The GBP/USD finally found some mild buying interest at the back end the week, bust wasn’t enough to prevent a lower close for the second consecutive week. We had some weaker US jobless claims and consumer sentiment data, helping to reduce the appeal of US dollar as traders’ confidence in the Fed’s ability to cut rates grew further. Not that there were many doubts but after last Friday’s strong US jobs report some traders were understandably forced to rethink their expectations for aggressive cuts. As we look forward to the week ahead, the lack of any major US data could see the greenback give back some of its recent gains, although that is not to say that the GBP/USD forecast will necessarily turn bullish, as the upside potential could be limited. We have some important data from the UK, though.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

GBP/USD forecast: CPI and wages among key UK data

 

UK wages data, which is arguably more important than CPI, comes in on Tuesday. If wages growth falls further from the 3-month annual pace of 4% recorded in the previous month, then this could overshadow the CPI data, which is due on Wednesday. CPI has remained at 2.2% annual pace for the last 4 months, but it is now expected to fall to 1.9% i.e., below the Bank of England’s target. Andrew Bailey has recently said that upcoming UK rate cuts could be more aggressive, although the BoE governor has also acknowledged risks of an oil shock from the Middle East situation. The GBP/USD forecast will turn modestly more bullish should either wages or CPI overshoot expectations.

 

 

GBP/USD technical analysis

 

GBP/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The GBP/USD finally found some mild support from the area between 1.3000 to 1.3045. This zone was previously strong resistance in July, before we broke through it in August. The retest from above in September held, leading to an eventual rally to above 1.34 handle where the cable peaked and then started to head lower. So, whether this 1.3000-1.3045 range holds or breaks will have important ramifications on the near term direction of the GBP/USD. A potential break below could lead to a drop to 1.2900 where the cable will face an even stronger support from the rising trend line that has been in place since September 2022. Meanwhile on the upside, the next potential resistance is seen around 1.3150 followed by 1.3250.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: GBP USD Forex Trade Ideas GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:30 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    GBP/USD outlook: BoE gets inflation greenlight and US election nears
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:19 PM
      united_kingdom_05
      GBP/USD: UK inflation report key to unlocking string of BoE rate cuts
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 03:14 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 15, 2024 08:53 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.