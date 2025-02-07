GBP/JPY bears ride the wave of divergent BOE, BOJ policy expectations

A dovish BOE cut and bets that a BOJ hike could be much closer than expected saw GBP/JPY lead the way lower on Thursday. But price action across the board suggests it could be year of the yen.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:32 PM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Japanese yen was the strongest FX major on Thursday on hawkish BOJ bets, after NPJ member Tamura urged the central bank to raise rate to at least 1%. With rates currently at 0.5%, this plays with market pricing of two more cuts this year. Inflationary risks are building with companies set to raise wages further, and bets are on for the next hike to arrive as early as April.

 

The yen was broadly lower, sending USD/JPY below 152 and seeing it on track for its most bearish week in ten. And if NFP is to surprise to the downside, it could even test 150 ahead of the weekend if its current trajectory is to be maintained.

 

20250207forex

 

GBP/USD was the weakest major after a dovish 25bp cut from the BOE, taking rates to 4.5% from 4.75%. It was a unanimous decision with a 9-0 vote in favour of a cut, though some policy makers wanted more. Most notably, Catherine Mann – an MPC member recently opposed to cuts – voted for a 50bp cut alongside Swati Dhingra. So while BOE governor Bailey said he expects further easing and the bank will continue to make decisions “meeting by meeting”, pressure is clearly building for action to come sooner than later.

 

The divergent theme between the BOJ and BOE saw GBP/JPY lead the way lower on Thursday, dropping below 189 and hitting its lowest point since December. And there could be further for the cross to fall looking at price action clues on the weekly timeframe.

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

 

 

GBP/JPY technical analysis:

GBP/JPY fell hard during its five-week decline from the July high, followed by a 3-wave retracement towards 200. Bearish momentum has now realigned with that initial selloff and two lower highs have formed below 200. Now trading at the week’s lows and just pips above the December high, a break beneath it seems far more likely than not.

 

The September low around 184 low and August low around 180 make likely targets over the coming weeks for the cross, but if we see an all-out strengthening of the yen this year as I anticipate, 172 at a minimum seems feasible as it lands around a 100% projection, 200-week SMA and October 2022 high. But assuming we are in a 5-wave move lower, 160 sits jus beneath the 138.2% projection.

 

The daily chart shows prices holding above the December low and monthly S1 pivot and the RSI (2) is oversold. If GBP/JPY is kind enough to treat us to a bounce, it may be on the shallow side, and I suspect bears are simply waiting to reload for a bearish breakout towards the September low.

 

20250207gbpjpy

 

 

See my longer-term views on AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY

 

See my longer-term views on AUD/JPY and EUR/JPY

 

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

 

But what can be seen on GBP/JPY can also be applied across most yen pairs. If we take a step back to admire the view, it shows the yen is strengthening across the board, and this certainly plays into my bias of a much lower AUD/JPY and ERUR/JPY this year, alongside GBP/JPY.

 

To see CHF/JPY also falling shows that the yen is the weapon of choice for safe haven flows, alongside the fact that the SNB (Swiss National Bank) mentioned negative rates recently.

 

The lower high on AUD/JPY keeps a head and shoulders top alive, and the cross could trade as low as 76 should bears gun for the 138.2% Fibonacci ratio. CAD/JPY already appears to have breached the neckline of its own H&S top, which can bed a continuation pattern during a downtrend. I wouldn’t really call GBP/JPY a head and shoulders, but it is now beneath trend support and bearish momentum is clearly increasing after a series of lower highs. Price action on USD/JPY is the least bearish as its uptrend on the weekly chart remains intact, but even here is succumbing to yen strength. And so soon into the Chinese new year, it is beginning to look like year of the yen.

 

20250207yen

 

Economic events in focus (AEDT)

  • 10:30 – JP household spending
  • 10:50 – JP foreign reserves (USD)
  • 16:00 – JP coincident, leading indicators
  • 18:00 – DE industrial production
  • 23:15 – BoE MPC member Pill speaks
  • 00:30 – US nonfarm payrolls report
  • 00:30 – CA employment report
  • 02:00 – US consumer sentiment (Michigan University)
  • 04:00 – FOMC Kugler speaks
  • 05:00 – US GDPnow

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session AUD/USD GBP JPY AUD JPY EUR JPY Forex

Latest market news

View more
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (JAN 2025)
Today 08:25 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Snaps Back to Support, What's Next?
Today 07:24 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Poised for February Breakout
Today 07:13 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
Today 06:06 PM
Dollar forecast: US Dollar Index (DXY) off highs on firmer risk appetite
Today 05:30 PM
AUD/USD Recovery Stalls Ahead of January High
Today 04:55 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Oil_rig
WTI crude oil is down, but not out
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:02 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Commodity FX lead the way amid mild risk-on bounce
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 4, 2025 10:32 PM
      Federal_reserve
      Expansive ISM, hot GDP estimate leaves no wriggle room for Fed doves
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 3, 2025 10:31 PM
        Research
        USD/CAD spikes to 5-year high as Trump's tariffs come knocking
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 30, 2025 10:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.