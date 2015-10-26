GBP CHF could surge as SNB responds to ECB s policy UK GDP eyed

It has been a slow day in the FX markets today after last week’s ECB-inspired sell-off in the euro had raised volatility across many currency […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 26, 2015 6:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It has been a slow day in the FX markets today after last week’s ECB-inspired sell-off in the euro had raised volatility across many currency pairs. But one currency that has caught some attention today is the Swiss franc, which has been sold heavily in response to comments from the Swiss National Bank’s Vice President. In a Swiss newspaper on Sunday Mr Fritz Zurbruegg said that the SNB would be analysing the impact of the ECB’s policy moves, hinting at the prospects of further intervention by the Swiss central bank should the ECB expand QE in December, and that the negative interest rates will remain in place for as long as necessary.  Zurbruegg’s comments have caused the CHF to fall across the board, with the EUR/CHF rallying noticeably sharply.

The GBP/CHF meanwhile has also rallied and it could be in for even bigger moves on Tuesday should the preliminary estimate of the UK’s third quarter GDP provides a cheerful surprise. The analyst expectations are centred on a 0.6 per cent rate of growth for the July to September quarter, which would be a touch lower than the 0.7 per cent growth recorded in the second quarter.

Tuesday’s UK GDP data aside, the growing disparity of monetary policies at the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank suggest the GBP/CHF could appreciate a lot further over the coming months as investors seek higher yields. Although a potential rate increase from the BoE may still be at least 6 months or so away, it is still much more likely that it will hike rates well before the SNB does. In fact, the SNB may even lower interest rates further into negative from their current -0.75% in order to keep its currency competitive against the euro, with the latter likely to fall as the ECB prepares to  beef up QE in December.

Technical outlook: GBP/CHF

From false breaks come fast moves in the opposite direction. The GBP/CHF may have formed a big reversal formation when it failed to hold below the technically-important support around 1.4600 a couple of weeks ago. As well as the previous low, this is where the 50% retracement level of its upswing from the May low converged with the 200-day moving average. As the bears failed to crack this level, the bulls have stepped back in, driving rates all the way to 1.5075 so far. The GBP/CHF has broken several resistance levels on the way up, including a bearish trend line and a short-term swing high at 1.4925 at the end of last week. This level is likely to turn into support upon a potential re-test.

At the time of this writing, the GBP/CHF was trying to break another important resistance and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the move down from the August high at 1.5075. Above here, there is little further resistance seen until 1.5190, a previous resistance-turned-support level. Thereafter is the key resistance and psychologically-important level of 1.5500, which comes in just 45 pips below the January 2015 high of 1.5545 – the day when the SNB unexpectedly dropped its CHF 1.20 peg against the euro. A major continuation is likely to follow if this resistance range breaks down, though the Fibonacci extension levels may offer some interim resistance at 1.5645 (127.2%) and then at 1.5950 (161.8%).

On the downside, support comes in at 1.4925, a break below which could initially pave the way for the 50-day average, currently at 1.4865/70. If this area fails to offer support, then a potential move back towards the 1.4600 area could be likely.

15.10.26 gbpchf

Related tags: ECB Forex GBPCHF GDP SNB trading Forex

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest ECB articles

EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 30, 2025 06:40 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: ECB Rate Guidance Clouded as Central Banks Hit Pause
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 29, 2025 11:37 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold
      By:
      David Song
      January 29, 2025 08:20 PM
        Federal reserve building
        2025 Central Bank Outlook Preview
        By:
        David Song
        December 23, 2024 11:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.