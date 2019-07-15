FX Brief: US-China Trade Tensions Heating Up Again?
- US President Trump tweeted that China “wants to make a deal” after the country posted its lowest GDP growth reading in 27 years and that there was “possibly much more to come” in terms of tariffs on the country. Separately, NBC reported that Trump was considering removing his Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, a big advocate for tariffs.
- WTI dipped 1.3% to trade back below the $60 handle. Gold ticked higher on the day
- The kiwi was the strongest currency and sterling was the weakest – see where that leaves GBP/NZD ahead of a big week for data out of both countries.
