FX Brief Powell Pops Dollar Bulls Balloon

See a summary of the top FX themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 10, 2019 4:45 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

FX Brief: Powell Pops Dollar Bulls’ Balloon

  • Fed Chairman Powell struck a dovish note in his semi-annual testimony to Congress, citing the risk that weak inflation will be even more persistent and that uncertainties continue to dim the Fed’s outlook. Separately, the minutes from the June FOMC minutes confirmed his message, noting that “many” officials saw risks weighted to the downside and a stronger case for cutting interest rates.
  • The US dollar was the weakest major currency as a result, with some traders pricing in the potential for a 50bps “double” rate cut at the end of the month.
  • The Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged at 1.75% with a slightly dovish tilt, but a 4%+ surge in crude oil (the best day in three weeks) on the back of a big inventory drawdown and concerns about storms in the Gulf of Mexico kept the loonie’s performance in the middle of the major currencies.
  • The kiwi was the strongest major currency on the day.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY forecast unlikely to be altered by French elections
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rise as inflation cools in line with forecasts
June 28, 2024 01:50 PM
Forex Seasonality – July 2024: GBP/USD Rally Potential Amid Summer Doldrums?
June 28, 2024 12:19 PM
Gold forecast: XAUUSD defends support ahead of key data and elections
June 28, 2024 12:00 PM
Crude Oil Outlook: Monthly Close Ahead of FOMC Minutes Week
June 28, 2024 11:02 AM
UK, French Elections, US Employment and PMIs: The Week Ahead
June 28, 2024 05:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency prices
USD/JPY forecast unlikely to be altered by French elections
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Forex Seasonality – July 2024: GBP/USD Rally Potential Amid Summer Doldrums?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    June 28, 2024 12:19 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Shifting focus to US growth? AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD setups before PCE
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 27, 2024 11:48 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY toys with fresh 38-year high ahead of PCE, Trump, Biden in focus
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 27, 2024 10:56 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.