FX Brief Pound rallies as Tories lead polls

A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 18, 2019 8:17 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


  • Markets update: At 13:00 GMT in London, GBP was the strongest and JPY the weakest in another risk-on session with stocks higher and gold and silver lower. Crude prices were also a little weaker.

View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard

  • GBP found support as opinion polls over the weekend showed support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party to be at their highest levels since 2017. Johnson has pledged to overhaul business rates in an effort to step the rapid decline of the High Street. But he has scrapped a plan to cut the corporation tax to 17 from 19 percent, in order to prioritise public spending instead.
  • JPY, the safe-haven major currency, fell as stocks rose in a mixed session with the UK’s FTSE up and some mainland European indices edging slightly lower. US index futures rose across the board with S&P futures up 5 handles. Sentiment was boosted by news the PBOC decided to cut its repo rate for the first time since 2015.
  • A quiet data calendar leaves the potential for subdued volatility during the North American session, unless an unexpected catalyst arrives.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
EURUSD Forecast: ECB Policies vs FED Policies
Today 11:13 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:27 AM
AUD/USD gains on bullish data but USD/CNH may determine whether it lasts
Today 03:02 AM
NZD/USD: Holiday mode, US disinflation focus to unlock Kiwi upside?
Today 12:53 AM
Powell dangles a dovish carrot ahead of jobs, ISM: ASX 200, China A50
Yesterday 10:45 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: Does USD/JPY Have a Date with 165?
Yesterday 06:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_03
AUD/USD gains on bullish data but USD/CNH may determine whether it lasts
By:
David Scutt
Today 03:02 AM
    NZD/USD: Holiday mode, US disinflation focus to unlock Kiwi upside?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:53 AM
      japan_08
      Japanese Yen Forecast: Does USD/JPY Have a Date with 165?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 06:04 PM
        Vote being posted in ballot box
        EUR/USD forecast: French elections uncertainty hangs over markets
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.