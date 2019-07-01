FX Brief Oils OPECDriven Rally Fades RBA on Tap

See a summary of the top FX themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 1, 2019 5:16 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

FX Brief: Oil’s OPEC-Driven Rally Fades, RBA on Tap

  • The US dollar was the strongest major currency on the day, helped along by a US-China trade war “truce” and better-than-expected ISM Manufacturing PMI figures. Safe haven demand amid the ongoing protests in Hong Kong also played a role in boosting the buck today.
  • The Swiss franc was the weakest major currency today, falling by more than 1% against the greenback.
  • Oil (WTI) hit a five-week high above $60 on news of a nine-month extension to output cuts before fading to close near $59, up just 1% on the day.
  • AUD/JPY may be seeing bullish exhaustion ahead of the RBA meeting in tomorrow’s Asian session, where most analysts are expecting an interest rate cut.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after weak ADP payrolls boost rate cut expectations
Today 01:20 PM
EURUSD Outlook: ECB Rate Cut vs U.S. Macro Developments
Today 01:19 PM
USD/CAD forecast: Investors eye BOC and ISM PMI ahead of NFP
Today 10:55 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:20 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
Today 05:25 AM
Crude oil, copper: Bullish China data offers relief for battered commodities
Today 03:54 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

canada_02
USD/CAD forecast: Investors eye BOC and ISM PMI ahead of NFP
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 10:55 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:25 AM
      japan_02
      USD/JPY looks squeezy as buyers move in at key level
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 12:15 AM
        AUD/USD, AUD/NZD: EM, commodities, soft data drag on AUD into GDP, ISM
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 11:02 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.