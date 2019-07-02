FX Brief: Carney Crushes Cable
- IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde has been nominated to be the next ECB President when Mario Draghi’s term expires at the end of October. The euro initially ticked lower, but her policy outlook remains to be seen.
- The pound was the day’s weakest major currency after BOE Governor Mark Carney emphasized risks to global trade in a speech today. See our latest analysis on GBP/USD and GBP/JPY.
- The yen was the strongest major currency on the day, boosted by safe haven demand after VP Pence cancelled an event and rushed back to the White House for what ultimately proved to be a non-emergency situation.
- Oil dropped sharply midday, eventually closing nearly 5% lower on the day.
Latest market news
Today 01:00 AM
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Yesterday 05:47 PM
Yesterday 04:40 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
February 20, 2025 06:01 PM