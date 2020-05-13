﻿

FTSE weighed by the GDP data

Overnight UK economic data is not making for pretty reading and is bringing home the fact that with the lockdown being lifted at a much slower pace than expected there could be many more months with similarly bad economic headlines.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 13, 2020 6:23 AM
trading floor
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Overnight UK economic data is not making for pretty reading and is bringing home the fact that with the lockdown being lifted at a much slower pace than expected there could be many more months with similarly bad economic headlines. In March Britain’s economy shrunk by 5.7%, the fastest monthly pace on record, but it managed to avoid the 8% slump forecast by analysts while April retail sales dropped by 19%.

The FTSE is straining from the weight of losses in the travel industry and the metal sector, the latter reflecting the most recent worsening of relations between the US and China. President Trump has ordered the main government pension fund not to invest in Chinese companies because according to his administration they pose a threat to US national security, a move that is bound to followed by at least some other US investors and that will also likely trigger a retaliatory response from China.

Carnival, airlines and hotel chain shares drop

On the FTSE travel industry shares are the worst hit, particularly cruise operator Carnival which initially planned to restart some routes in August but is now being investigated by the US Center for Disease Control over how it handled the virus outbreak on its cruise liners.

However, there may be a green shoot for the airlines as they start planning a return to operations. Expectations that they will have to remove the middle seat in order to start taking passengers again will actually not be realized, as the European Commission plans to allow the airlines to fly using all the seats. The EC will issue guidance for air travel later Wednesday ahead of lifting of border restrictions across the continent

.

Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
Today 04:42 AM
Fed must commit to finishing the inflation fight to prevent gold upside
Today 01:38 AM
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:23 PM
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
Yesterday 10:07 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hot US inflation and rising oil prices support dollar
Yesterday 04:28 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY in Play Ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Market trader analysing data
EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
      stocks_01
      FTSE outlook positive despite weaker start
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 7, 2024 12:00 PM
        Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        March 6, 2024 07:50 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.