FTSE suffers falls of over 1 5 as ISM non manufacturing data disappoints

The FTSE 100 suffered falls of over 1.5% on Wednesday after the UK Index was led lower by heavy selling in the heavyweight mining, oil and insurance […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 4, 2011 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 suffered falls of over 1.5% on Wednesday after the UK Index was led lower by heavy selling in the heavyweight mining, oil and insurance stocks.

The FTSE had been on a downward spiral for much of the day as investors downsized risky stocks ahead of tomorrow’s Bank of England interest rate decision and Friday’s non-farm payrolls. However, it was the much worse-than-expected ISM data that forced the UK Index to its lows on the day. US ISM non-manufacturing data badly missed market estimates, coming in at a new 15-month low of 52.8 as the US services sector surprisingly slowed in April, when the market was expecting a small growth. This, along with ADP employment figures that also missed estimates, meaning that private employers hired less than the market was expecting last month, weighed on sentiment and focring theFTSE lower by around 90 points on the day.

Today’s US ADP and ISM non-manufacturing data has combined to give investors some jitters ahead of Friday’s payroll data. With the markets having performed well of late, investors have decided to take profits off the table in case Friday’s jobs also disappoint. Little is expected to change from the Bank of Englands current stance when they announce their rate decision tomorrow, and so we can interpret today’s losses as being more about Friday’s jobs data.

FTSE still locked in a range
The FTSE 100 has once again failed to push out beyond the year’s high of 6105 and today’s falls of 1.5%, having reached 6103, convinces that perhaps the UK index remains locked in its 250-point trading range.

Next tops expectations to send retailers higher
In a stark contrast to the broader equity weakness seen throughout Europe were earnings from Next, which reported sales growth in the first quarter that topped most analyst expectations, sending shares higher by 4%. The results are particularly pleasing for shareholders, and sector peer Marks and Spencer also got a boost from the fashion retailer’s results today. The retail sector was by far the best performing sector in London, as a result seeing gains of 2.7%.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.