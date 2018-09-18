FTSE struggles as trade war takes another step

European indices opened the day very cautiously, the FTSE trading just below the flat line, but the DAX and the CAC started powering higher in early trade, ignoring the escalation of the Sino-US tariff dispute.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 18, 2018 5:33 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European indices opened the day very cautiously, the FTSE trading just below the flat line, but the DAX and the CAC started powering higher in early trade, ignoring the escalation of the Sino-US tariff dispute. 

Oil price drops as tariff dispute grows in volume 

The US has confirmed that it will start imposing a 10% tariff – a reduction from the initially planned 25% - on certain Chinese goods from 24 September. 

This second set of tariffs follows on an initial batch of $50 billion of goods from China but will include far more consumer and retail goods. China has already said it will retaliate, to which President Trump also threatened to impose duties on an additional $267 billion. 

However, then what? If that happens, Trump will be out of ammunition because this would cover all Chinese imports into the US. It would also start affecting the price of popular consumer products from Apple and Fitbit including iPhones, a move highly unlikely to be popular with American consumers - and Apple shareholders. 

Brent crude has been losing ground since the announcement, declining 0.60% for fears that the trade tensions will start affecting global demand.

Meanwhile at home … 

Even the IMF felt compelled to comment on the state of Britain’s negotiations with the EU, warning late Monday that the UK’s economy will shrink if Britain fails to reach a Brexit deal in time. 

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said all likely Brexit scenarios will have costs for the UK economy and, to a lesser extent, the EU as well. The IMF now believes that the UK economy will grow 1.5% both this year and in 2019 lagging behind France and Germany. 

Meanwhile back at home, the pro-Brexit camp has stepped up its Chuck Chequers campaign aimed at trying to force Prime Minister Theresa May to abandon her current Brexit proposals. 

The campaign is another wedge between two highly-polarised sides within British politics: remainers asking for a second referendum and leavers asking for a more decisive separation from the EU and the abandonment of May’s proposals - which include free trade of goods with the EU and a common trade rulebook. 

With such deep divisions there is no respite for the pound, which has weakened slightly both against the euro and the dollar, trading down 0.08% and 0.03%, respectively.

Related tags: Apple Brent Crude Oil Dollar Euro Sterling May Trump Asia US UK 100 Germany USD UK Commodities China Europe Forex Brexit Week ahead Oil Central Bank EUR Germany 40 GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Downward trend
    Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 3, 2023 01:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.