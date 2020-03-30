FTSE stalls decline as UK pandemic news provides hope

With Europe fully in the grip of the coronavirus, and speeding up in the US, little wonder that the markets have started on a weaker footing across Europe. However some glimmers of hope have helped the FTSE bounce.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 30, 2020 6:17 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

With Europe fully in the grip of the coronavirus, and the spread speeding up in the US, it's little wonder that the markets  have started on a weaker footing across Europe. But some glimmers of hope like the slight slowing down in the number of new UK cases and an antibody test that could be available within days in the UK, have helped the FTSE bounce from the lows it has reached. 

Defense and aerospace contractor Meggitt, one of the first UK firms to decide to protect cash flow and not pay any dividend until the autumn is hit the hardest, down 13%. Meggitt’s decision had already come on Friday, but it came ahead of a broader recommendation from the ECB for banks to hold out on dividend payments for roughly six months. Other firms are likely to follow as they hunker down to survive the crisis.

Some UK stocks bounces

The number of cases in the UK is still just under 20,000 as the first two weeks of social distancing are nearly over. The UK, which is undoubtedly at least a week to ten days behind Germany and France on the virus spread curve is, for the moment, managing to contain the numbers to a lower band compared with Germany’s and France’s 80,000. Whether today’s numbers will lead to any easing of restrictions in the UK remains to be seen.

On the FTSE, several groups of companies have emerged as those that will emerged from the COVID-19 epidemic the least damaged, and they are clearly in the black this morning. Top of the leader board are precious metals and gold producers followed by waste management firms Pennon Group and Rentokil, pharmaceuticals, delivery companies, supermarkets and, for a dose of safe haven buying – utilities.

Related tags: Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.