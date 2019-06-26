FTSE sinks in a morass of negative news

of a no-deal Brexit. The price curve is now one clean line lower, without any counter-balance to the decline.

The FTSE and other European indices are slightly lower, affected bycomments from the Federal Reserve, rising tensions over Iran and nosigns of a resolution to the Sino-US trade conflict. The increasinglikelihood of a no-deal Brexit is also eroding some investors’enthusiasm.A decline in US domestic crude oil reserves has lifted West Texas oilprices overnight with additional support provided by brewing tensionsbetween the US and Iran. WTI gained 2% early Wednesday having alreadymoved nearly 9% higher last week amidst tensions in the Gulfthreatening to escalate into a more serious conflict.The dollar is a touch stronger as the currency market tries to guessand second-guess the Fed’s next move. Comments from one FOMC member saying that the expectations of a July rate cut are overdone have provided dollar bulls with a reason to buy.However, the worsening rhetoric on Iran is causing some shift away from the dollar and into safe haven currencies.For the moment there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel forsterling. The more it seems that nothing can challenge Boris Johnson’slead in the party contest the more sterling is being sold off on fears