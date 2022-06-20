FTSE rebounds after large losses

The FTSE fell 4.1% last week, tumbling to a three and a half month low. Today risk sentiment has improved and banks do the heavy lifting.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 20, 2022 2:31 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst


 

FTSE rises after large losses last week

The FTSE is rebounding after steep losses last week. The UK index tumbled 4.1% last week, dropping to a three-and-a-half-month low as recession fears grew.

The FTSE came under pressure after the BoE raised interest rates by 25 basis points and indicated that there were more hikes to come as inflation is set to rise to 11% in the coming month.

In addition to surging inflation, economic growth has stalled, and the outlook is deteriorating further as the coat of living crisis ramps up.

Higher interest rates, supply issues, and falling real wages are reflected in weaker sentiment.

Today data revealed that house prices rose 0.3% to a record high. However, this was a significant slowdown in growth. Rising interest rates are cooling the housing market, bringing house builders lower.

Instead, leading the index higher are the heavyweight Banks after the BoE stops the mortgage market affordability test. Separately banks are also the sector that stands to benefit from rising interest rates lifting ne5t interest income.

Where next for FTSE?

The FTSE ran into resistance at7650 at the start of the month and rebounded lower. The price fell below its 20 & 50 sma, tumbling to support at 6966, the November 30 low.

Today the index is rebounding and heads towards resistance at 7150, the May low. A move over here opens the door to 7225, the May 19 low. However, it would take a move over 7325, the June 16 high, to create a higher high.

However, the trend is still bearish, as highlighted by the RSI remaining in bearish territory and the 20 sma crossing below the 50 sma. Sellers need a move below 6966 in order to extend the bearish trend towards 6830, the September low, and 6762, the 2022 low.

ftse chart
Related tags: Trade Ideas FTSE Indices

Latest market news

View more
The Week Ahead: Has the US Dollar Index Trend Turned?
January 5, 2024 08:17 PM
Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX recovers from initial losses after hot NFP report
January 5, 2024 03:01 PM
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
January 5, 2024 02:45 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
January 5, 2024 11:30 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 5, 2024 08:04 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

gold_01
Gold analysis: Metals bounce back as dollar eases on mixed NFP data
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 5, 2024 02:45 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD analysis: Dollar extends positive 2024 start ahead of NFP – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 5, 2024 11:30 AM
      Jobs
      DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 5, 2024 08:04 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Show Up to Ring in the New Year
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 4, 2024 07:14 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.