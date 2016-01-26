FTSE off lows as oil hovers around 30

European stock markets opened sharply lower this morning, before staging a recovery by mid-morning. Sentiment was once again hit by the falling price of oil, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 26, 2016 11:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

European stock markets opened sharply lower this morning, before staging a recovery by mid-morning. Sentiment was once again hit by the falling price of oil, which dipped back below the pivotal $30 handle, and concerns over China, where equities dropped by another huge 6 per cent overnight. Investors are clearly worried about the prospects of a sharp slowdown at the world’s second largest economy and the corresponding capital outflows there. The lack of a significant follow-through in bullish momentum has also raised concerns that last week’s rally may have been just an oversold bounce. Likewise, crude’s inability to add to the gains from last week suggests that bullish investors didn’t really believe they had seen a bottom.

That being said, both stocks and crude oil prices formed large reversal-looking technical patterns on their charts last week, so undoubtedly some of the existing shorts may have used this morning sell-off as an opportunity to exit more of their positions, while those who had missed out on the rally, may have decided to step in after the latest retracement. This may help to explain why both crude and stocks climbed off their worst levels in mid-morning as no fresh news was released then. In fact, the economic calendar is looking rather empty today, so technical buying and selling could dominate the agenda for now, possibly until Apple releases its earnings results after the closing bell on Wall Street.

At the height of the sell-off last week, the FTSE fell for a time below its 2015 at 5765/70 as well as its long-term 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the entire upswing from 2009, at 5725. The selling pressure eventually ended at 5600, just ahead of the Fibonacci-based targets around point D of an ABCD move as shown on the chart. The FTSE then managed to climb back above its 2015 low in the second half of last week. As a result, the index was able to climb all the way back to around 5950 as the sellers rushed for the exits before the kick-back rally lost momentum. This morning saw the index again go for a test of the 2015 low (of 5765/70), before bouncing back. Clearly this is a very important level for traders and what happens here could provide a good clue about what to expect in the next several trading days.

If the buyers continue to hold their ground around the 2015 low of 5765/70 then there is a possibility for a rally towards, if not beyond, 6000, and potentially all the way back to the 50-day moving average at 6105 or the bearish trend line around 6200 over time. Conversely, if the 2015 low breaks down once more, then this would clear the way for the above-mentioned projected point D of an ABCD price pattern around 5570/80. Here, the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level of the bounce from August meets the 161.8% extension level of another swing (i.e. the BC move). But if we were to get to this target, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the FTSE eventually go even lower, say, towards the 5290-5325 area next. This is where the long-term 50% retracement level convergences with the 161.8% extension of the bounce from August (i.e. XA swing).

16.01.26 uk100

Related tags: Fed FTSE SPX 500 Stocks trading

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.