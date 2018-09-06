FTSE nudges higher against the backdrop of bubbling trade tensions

Having lost 0.8% on Wednesday the FTSE continued to slide this morning, opening down 0.2% as trade tensions bubbled in the background.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 6, 2018 5:27 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The US and Canada are still in the process of negotiating the finer points of a new North American trade pact and although negotiators have made some positive noises it is too early to make any conclusions, given that talks ground to a halt abruptly last Friday. 

Also, the public consultation on the USA’s new trade tariffs on China is due to close today and if the US goes ahead China is likely to respond in kind. 

Euro losses ground as German factory orders fall

The euro lost its footing against the pound and the dollar after German data showed that factory orders dropped unexpectedly in July as foreign orders declined. 

The mighty German car industry is falling prey to the dispute between the US and the EU over trade tariffs after the US increased tariffs on imports of European cars. Though German Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated that she is willing to reduce tariffs on the import of US cars into Europe, but that fundamentally an agreement will have to be negotiated by the whole block and not Germany alone. 

In July new manufacturing orders rose 0.9%, instead of rising 1.8% as analysts had predicted. The drop in orders already follows on a bad June when orders were cut by almost 4%. The euro weakened 0.04% against the dollar and 0.13% against the pound. 

Sterling, however, held its ground against the greenback to trade up 0.11%

Melrose rallies post results

Melrose is high among FTSE risers this morning, rallying 3.82% after reporting its half year results. 

The numbers didn’t make clear reading as Melrose said that it made a statutory loss of £303 million because of charges related to the acquisition of engineering group GKN but didn’t provide information on how high those charges were. However, the turnaround specialist said it has made significant progress in restructuring GKN which it bought in a hostile £8 billion takeover earlier this year. 

Melrose reportedly plans to auction off GKN's metallurgy business later this month and is still mulling options for its off-highway powertrain unit and wheels business.

Related tags: Dollar Euro Shares market Sterling Merkel Trump US Germany USD UK Commodities China Europe Forex Week ahead EUR Germany 40 GBP

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
China A50 futures: oversold and primed for a bounce?
Today 03:39 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 SPI futures: Two breakouts, one failure and ample reversal risk
Today 01:22 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: Intervention risk elevated on US dollar bullish break
Yesterday 11:53 PM
Gold Forecast: Why XAU/USD Selling Could Accelerate if $2275 Gives Way
Yesterday 07:30 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ falls as treasury yields rise
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
      Research
      US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.