FTSE just about holds in the black on oils

The FTSE is holding up this morning unlike its European peers, which are all trading in the red. The London index is being sustained by a rally by BP after the oil giant reported flat earnings as a rise in the company’s output balanced out a decline in the oil price during the second quarter.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 30, 2019 5:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE is holding up this morning unlike its European peers, which are all trading in the red. The London index is being sustained by a rally by BP after the oil giant reported flat earnings as a rise in the company’s output balanced out a decline in the oil price during the second quarter.

Utility firm Centrica slipped to the bottom of the index as the departure of the company’s chief executive triggered a 10% decline in share price. The market’s reaction to Centrica’s Iain Conn stepping down has been magnified by investors’ concerns that the company will continue to lose money as it did in the first six months this year, when it reported a £446 million pre-tax loss.

The pound is beginning to look scarily cheap, trading down at $1.2161 with investors positioning themselves for a rocky few months before the next Brexit deadline. On current count sterling is having the worst month since October 2016 as it has lost 4.3% so far since the beginning of the month. Investors’ main concern remains a hard no-deal Brexit which has the potential to pull the economy into chaos.

Oil has been rising for the last four trading sessions and is trading up 0.85% this morning as traders are betting that an expected Fed rate cut later this week would give the US economy a shot in the arm and so boost domestic oil demand.

Related tags: Oil Brexit UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil_rig
US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after retail sales drop
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 14, 2025 02:49 PM
      Oil_rig
      Oil Slips to $70, Gold Struggles to Confirm $3000
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 13, 2025 08:13 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 12, 2025 09:12 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.