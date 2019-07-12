FTSE higher on Wall Street gains

London shares are living of the glory of Wall Street this morning after US indices closed at record levels and the S&P nudged the key 3,000 level.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 12, 2019 6:36 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
London shares are living of the glory of Wall Street this morning after US indices closed at record levels and the S&P nudged the key 3,000 level. 

The DAX is also higher but less than the FTSE, weighed down by a profit warning by Daimler as the firm had to make further provisions to deal with a regulatory crackdown on its diesel emissions. DAX shares slipped 1.87% and also spilled into London trading hitting mainly the FTSE 100-listed Auto Trader Group. However, at the very bottom of the index was insurance firm Hiscox which lost nearly 5% in early trade having warned the market that last year’s disasters will affect profits. 

Chinese trade data a double-edge sword

Chinese trade data surprised investors with an 11% increase in the trade surplus with the US in June, unexpected at the time when the trade tensions between the two countries are still rising. The data will be a double-edge sword for the market. On the one hand it will work towards the economic growth in China on which many Western markets depend for their own expansion but at the same time will only intensify the friction with the US because the issue of the massive surplus is the original cause of their trade dispute.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
Today 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
Today 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
Today 08:05 AM
Powell testimony, US CPI, RBNZ and French Election: The Week Ahead
Today 05:23 AM
AUD/USD: Zoom out if in doubt for signals on directional risks
Today 03:18 AM
Gold coils ahead of NFP, ASX looks set to retrace
Yesterday 11:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.