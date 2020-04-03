FTSE down but cautious buying in some aerospace stocks

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 3, 2020 7:18 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Melrose industries was leading the risers on the FTSE this morning, up more than 6%, although the index itself opened down. Components manufacturer Melrose was maintained as a buy by analysts yesterday against some other companies in the engineering and aerospace market, like Rolls Royce, which is down 57% for the year.

British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) was also in positive territory this morning, despite having pulled its dividend and with passenger air traffic numbers approaching the virtually non-existent (although air cargo is still busy). BA announced it had reached agreement with unions to furlough nearly all its cabin staff and other employees most exposed to passenger traffic.

Trump goes into bat for the oil price

The oil market remains an area of particular focus and is finely balanced by Saudi Arabia’s desire to keep oil prices low versus the additional downward pressure being exerted by the massive slow down in the global economy. President Trump is obviously keen to protect the domestic US oil industry and is trying to push the Saudis into a deal with Russia. The oil market seems to be taking its lead from the White House at the moment. The oil price, which has seen a spectacular drop from $60 last month is trying to stage rally and claw its way past the $30 mark.

Economic numbers pull down share markets overnight

Many traders are still looking for a V-shaped recovery and a bounce in equity markets, but new economic data like the 6.6m unemployment number releases by the US yesterday has been dampening markets' enthusiasm overnight. Wall Street futures are pointing to a lower open at lunchtime. News of the spread of the virus in Asia has also seen both the ASX and Nikkei drop overnight with the ASX down 1.7%. The FTSE is still down slightly over 1% this morning.

Related tags: Oil UK 100

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD, Crude Oil Forecast: USD/CAD Rally Pauses as WTI Breaks Out
Today 06:53 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD heading sub-$1.08?
Today 03:00 PM
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after solid data and on AI optimism
Today 02:10 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rebounds along with stocks as dollar dips
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
USD rally pauses for breath, DAX finds stability amidst the noise
Today 05:19 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

USA flag
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after solid data and on AI optimism
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 02:10 PM
    Congress building
    S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after retail sales cast doubts over early Fed rate cuts
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 02:11 PM
      germany_01
      DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 15, 2024 09:35 AM
        USA flag
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 12, 2024 02:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.