FTSE closes higher supported by softer pound

supported by a weaker pound following a softening of inflation. Core inflation falling to 2.4% has led traders to reconsider the BoE’s next moves. Whilst no rate hike is expected when the BoE meet on Thursday, there had been increasing expectations of a rate rise in May. Weaker inflation now makes this increasingly unlikely, pulling the pound lower.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 20, 2018 1:08 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

After setting the day off on the front foot, the FTSE continued to charge higher across the day, supported by a weaker pound following a softening of inflation. Core inflation falling to 2.4% has led traders to reconsider the BoE’s next moves. 

Whilst no rate hike is expected when the BoE meet on Thursday, there had been increasing expectations of a rate rise in May. Weaker inflation now makes this increasingly unlikely, pulling the pound lower.

Facebook continues to tumble

Problems at Facebook are intensifying in the US session, with shares down over 3.7% as pressure from regulators increases over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. 

Investors in internet firms are rarely spooked by regulatory threats but that is not the case this time round, as shares have fallen over 10% in the past two days. 

Increased regulation could impact on advertising, potentially hitting hard that revenue stream, a bloodline for Facebook. 

Investors are starting to acknowledge that there is a fundamental conflict of interest at Facebook between its business side and its public, which needs to be addressed. Facebook’s handing of this data mismanagement scandal will be key to the shares ability to bounce back, but a no show so far from Zuckerberg is doing little to appease investors.

Wall Street is putting Facebook issues behind it, leaving the stock lower as the major indices bound higher in Tuesday trading. 

The S&P, the tech heavy Nasdaq and the Dow are all moving northwards, paring some, but by no means all of the losses from the previous session. Energy stocks were among the biggest gainers after the price of oil jumped over 2%.

Crude jumps 2%

Crude advanced this afternoon, hitting a three-month high as forecast suggest that the global oil supply glut will come into line much sooner than originally forecast. 

Expectations are for crude supply to now balance with demand by September. There is a clear attitude from the OPEC led group that they will stick to the supply cuts until the objective is achieved and the glut drained. 

Crude is currently up 5% as the supply cut measures work their magic against previously heavy stockpiles.

Dollar higher ahead of tomorrow’s Fed rate decision

In the forex market the dollar is showing signs of resilience ahead of the Fed monetary policy decision tomorrow evening, with higher treasury yields boosting the greenbacks appeal. The Fed are widely expected to hike rates by 25 basis points; however, traders are undecided as to whether the Fed will opt for a more aggressive path to tightening.

Related tags: Sterling Shares market UK 100 USD Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.