FTSE 100 records weekly loss

The FTSE 100 is set to close the week about 1.3 per cent down on the start, despite remaining fairly level during trading today (June 14th).

This morning's session saw the index rise by 0.5 per cent, but it has fallen away during the afternoon in flat trading.

At 16:50 BST this afternoon the FTSE 100 was 6.305.89, a mere 0.02 per cent higher than at the start of the day, a rise of an almost imperceptible 1.26 points.

Mining firms posted some of the biggest gains in the UK index today after a move from analysts to lift their forecasts for the sector from bearish to neutral.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) – which sustained big losses earlier in the week on the back of the news its chief executive Stephen Hester is set to resign – was broadly flat during today's trading.

This represents a minor recovery for the stocks in the bank, which had plunged amid speculation Mr Hester had been forced out ahead of the reprivatisation of RBS.

