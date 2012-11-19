FTSE 100 higher as permanent appointments climb in October

The FTSE 100 has advanced in the first trading session of this week (November 19th) after a survey revealed permanent employment appointments in Scotland rose in October.

According to the latest Bank of Scotland Report on Jobs, this positive news reflects a greater demand for staff, with recruitment agencies saying that there was a strong rise in both the number of permanent and temporary positions advertised.

The bank's Labour Market Barometer climbed from 52.3 in September to 53.6 last month, putting the country's employment state higher than the 53.4 UK long-run average.

Furthermore, candidate availability dwindled as the month drew on, particularly for staff available for permanent roles, while average pay inched higher.

Chief economist at the bank Donald McRae said: "Following the low point reached in July, the Scottish labour market is steadily improving in spite of the economic slowdown in the summer months."

At 08:55 GMT, the FTSE 100 rose by 0.9 per cent to an index value of 5656.4 points.

