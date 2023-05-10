FTSE 100 rises as Melrose and Compass Group raise outlook

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 10, 2023 7:48 AM
48 views
Research
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Market Analyst

FTSE 100 futures

FTSE 100 futures are up 0.2% this morning, with the blue-chip index set to open at 7,766.8.

FTSE 100 futures are on the rise today

 

Top UK stock news

A consortium is preparing to launch a bid for Teck Resources’ metallurgical coal operations, in a move that would scupper Glencore’s (GLEN) hopes of buying the firm. Canadian mining investor Pierre Lassonde told the Financial Times that he has assembled a consortium to bid for the coal business. Glencore has been made unsolicited bids for the whole of Teck with the hope of combining its own coal operations with Teck’s before spinning them off, but Teck has been trying to fend off those approaches and find a suitable way of spinning off its coal arm as an independent business.

The chief financial officer of CK Hutchinson, Frank John Sixt, has said agreeing a deal to merge its Three mobile network in the UK with Vodafone’s (VOD) UK business is progressing but conceded it is ‘extremely difficult’ to get a deal over the line. The pair have been talking about combining their UK operations since last year. ‘It is probable as has been speculated that we will reach an understanding with our friends at Vodafone,’ the CFO told investors yesterday, but added it is ‘difficult to draw a conclusion’ on the deal.

JD Sports Fashion (JD) is preparing to name Dominic Platt as its new chief financial officer this week, according to Sky News. Platt is currently the CFO at BGL Group, which owns price comparison site Comparethemarket, and the appointment would reunite him with JD’s CEO Regis Schultz, with the pair having previously worked together at French retailer Darty. Platt would replace Neil Greenhalgh.

Keep an eye on water utilities like Pennon Group (PNN), United Utilities (UU) and Severn Trent (SVT) after the industry regulator Ofwat said they will face higher penalties from 2025 for using faulty equipment to measure pollution from storm overflow pipes and introduce binding targets to force them to reduce the amount of sewage entering public waterways.

Melrose Industries (MRO) said it is trading ‘materially ahead’ of expectations as sales, margins and profits continue to grow, prompting it to raise its guidance for the full year. The firm, which is now an aerospace-focused business after recently spinning-off Dowlais Group (DWL), said it is targeting annual sales of £3.35 billion to £3.45 billion and adjusted operating profit of £340 million to £360 million.

Compass Group (CPG) raised its outlook, launched a new £750 million share buyback and upped its dividend by almost 60% to 15.0p following a strong performance in the first half. The company saw revenue rise 25% in the first half to £15.8 billion and said operating profit jumped 41% to breach the £1 billion threshold. It is now anticipating operating profit to grow toward 30% over the full year, up from its previous goal of 20%.

TUI (TUI) said adjusted Ebit losses narrowed to EUR242.2 million in the second quarter from EUR329.9 million the year before as booking momentum continues to build. Revenue soared to EUR3.2 billion from EUR2.1 billion. Bookings for this summer are up 13% year-on-year thanks to higher prices and volumes in the last six weeks have been above pre-pandemic levels. ‘Given the latest positive booking trends, we are confident in our Summer 2023 capacity assumption of being close to normalised 2019 Summer levels,’ TUI said.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) said organic sales grew as expected in the first four months of 2023 to keep the company on track to meet its guidance over the full year. The company is aiming to deliver double-digit sales growth in 2023. Hopes that its margin will improve in the second half are underpinned by expectations that Watson-Marlow’s margin will grow.

ASOS (ASOS) missed expectations in the first half of its financial year after sales declined more than anticipated and losses widened more than hoped as it continues to try and put the business back on the right path. It delivered £100 million of profitability improvements in the period and is eyeing another £200 million in the second, which should help it generate cash and deliver positive adjusted Ebit in the last six months of the financial year. However, it won’t be enough to recover the significant cash it burnt through in the first half, prompting a warning that it could burn through as much as £100 million in free cashflow over the full year.

JD Wetherspoon (JDW) said like-for-like sales rose 9.1% in the 13 weeks to the end of April, marking an acceleration from earlier in the financial year as bank holidays drove people to pubs. Year-to-date sales have risen 6.4%.

Smiths Group (SMIN) has appointed Steve Williams as its new chair if he is elected at its annual general meeting in November. He will replace George Buckley, who is retiring after the AGM. Williams will join the board as a non-executive director and chair designate at the start of September. Williams is currently the chair of NYSE-listed Alcoa and a non-exec at Enbridge.

National Express (NEX) has said it will change its name to Mobico Group from early June 2023. It said the new name ‘better reflects the group's international nature and its diverse range of mobility services, as it continues to lead the modal shift to mass transit.’ This will also see its stock ticker change to MCG.

Alphawave (AWE), which is currently suspended after failing to publish its results on time, warned its auditor has said it needs a ‘short amount of additional time’ to complete its audit and that its annual 2022 earnings will be reported sometime during the week starting on May 15.

 

How to trade the FTSE 100

You can trade the FTSE 100 with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘FTSE 100’ you want in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can practice trading risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

 

 

Related tags: Equities Stocks UK stocks Shares market Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
August 4, 2023 11:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 3, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 3, 2023 12:52 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: BoE to hike rates to 15-year high – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 3, 2023 07:14 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.