FTSE 100 drops after US data

US data led to a dip for the FTSE 100 yesterday.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 4, 2013 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 was down yesterday (April 3rd) as a result of economic data from the US.

Concerns about the slow pace of recovery in the world's biggest economy were reignited yesterday and growth-linked sectors such as mining and banking were affected as a result.

Speaking to Reuters, Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays Wealth, explained there was disappointment from investors at data coming out of the US.

The ADP National Employment Report released in the US showed lower than forecast private sector jobs were added in March.

"Perhaps the weaker numbers that we saw today are just being used by investors as an opportunity to take profits after a very strong rally," said Mr Potts.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index finished 70.38 points down, a drop of more than one per cent on the start of the day's trading.

Barclays was down 2.8 per cent and Standard Chartered down 1.4 per cent, while mining firms ENRC, Xstrata and BHP Billiton fell by between two to 4.6 per cent.

The FTSE 100 was boosted earlier in the month by the growth of airline EasyJet.

Learn about the sterling and forex trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.