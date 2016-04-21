Forget EUR USD focus on EUR CAD

Not a lot was expected to come out of today’s ECB meeting and press conference, and so it proved. The euro huffed and puffed during […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 21, 2016 6:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Not a lot was expected to come out of today’s ECB meeting and press conference, and so it proved. The euro huffed and puffed during Mario Draghi’s press conference but ultimately fell against the US dollar, while the latter bounced back presumably on the back of the weekly jobless claims figure (which dropped to the lowest level since 1973) for today’s other US data releases were, again, poor. The slightly stronger dollar weighed on buck-denominated commodities which fell across the board after rallying earlier in the day. The resulting weakness in oil pressurised the Canadian dollar, causing the EUR/CAD to rally.

This pair is going to be in focus again tomorrow because we will have important data from both the Eurozone and Canada. From the Eurozone, the monthly manufacturing and services PMI figures will be released tomorrow morning, while from Canada, it is the latest CPI and retail sales figures that will dominate the early part of the North American session. So expect to see plenty of volatility in the EUR/CAD. But despite today’s bounce, the path of least resistance remains to the downside for the EUR/CAD. Not only have oil prices rallied significantly this year, boosting the appeal of the Loonie, the Bank of Canada’s neutral policy stance also contrasts sharply with the European Central Bank. Consequently, further weakness is likely to be seen in this pair going forward.

From a technical perspective, the EUR/CAD appears a little oversold, judging by the RSI momentum indicator which has bounced off the 30 level today. But the underlying price action is bearish, as it has been making a series of lower lows and lower highs of late. Having broken through a medium-term bullish trend line recently, the faster 50-day simple moving average is set to cross below the slower 200-day SMA to form a “death crossover,” which would further confirm the bearish trend. In addition, the EUR/CAD appears to be stuck inside a bearish channel. The shapes of recent candlesticks appear pretty bearish, too.

For all the above reasons, the sellers will now want to see the EUR/CAD hold below the previous support at 1.4400. If seen, the EUR/CAD may then start its descend towards the next bearish targets shown on the chart in blue: the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement comes in at 1.4200, while the next psychological level, at 1.4000, is also not that far now. Potentially, the EUR/CAD could, over time, fall to significantly lower levels as it trades inside the bearish channel.

On the other hand, if the EUR/CAD breaks back above the pivotal 1.44 handle, say as a result of tomorrow’s economic data or a sudden fall in the price of oil, then a rally towards the resistance trend of the bear channel would not surprise me.

16.04.21 eurcad

Related tags: BOC Crude Oil EUR/CAD Oil trading Forex

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BOC articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
USD/CAD Unfazed by BoC Rate-Cut Ahead of Fed Decision
By:
David Song
January 29, 2025 05:25 PM
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Climbs to Fresh Yearly High
    By:
    David Song
    December 12, 2024 05:10 PM
      canada_05
      USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Vulnerable to BoC Rate Cut
      By:
      David Song
      December 9, 2024 03:25 PM
        canada_01
        USD/CAD: Eyes on inflation report as reversal sets stage for further downside
        By:
        David Scutt
        November 19, 2024 04:14 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.