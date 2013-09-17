Forex Traders Awaiting FOMC Tapering Decision

After yesterday’s news which shocked the market that Summers had removed himself from the race to be the next FED chairman and speculation that the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2013 10:05 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After yesterday’s news which shocked the market that Summers had removed himself from the race to be the next FED chairman and speculation that the new favourite Yellen is now looking set to be announced by Obama in the Fall, the market has calmed down and USD gained back some of the losses that occurred from the open.

Overnight we had some tight ranges which we expect is likely to carry on as most news out today is not affecting the market as traders await the FOMC decision on Tapering tomorrow night.

RBA minutes was released last night and they say that a rate cut is still possible but signals no moves are imminent. This caused AUD to drop from its highs traders eye more of a wait and see approach for the RBA.

Data to watch for today includes UK CPI (expected at 2.7%), German ZEW (expected at 45.3) and US Core CPI (expected at 0.1%).

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3325-1.3240 | Resistance 1.3380-1.3450


USD/JPY

Supports 99.00-98.50-98.10 | Resistance 99.40-99.70-100.00


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5880-1.5850   | Resistance 1.5950-1.5980-1.6000

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.