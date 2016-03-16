FOMC Recap Doves flying high as Fed drops two dots

As we noted in yesterday’s FOMC Preview report, any Fed fireworks wouldn’t come from the monetary policy decision per se, but rather how today’s meeting […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 16, 2016 6:44 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As we noted in yesterday’s FOMC Preview report, any Fed fireworks wouldn’t come from the monetary policy decision per se, but rather how today’s meeting shaped the conversation around the timing of the next rate hike in the coming months. As of writing in the midst of Yellen’s presser, it’s been the monetary policy doves who are flying high, rather than the hawks.

Let’s get right into the headlines to see what’s driving markets [emphasis mine]:

  • FED LEAVES RATES UNCHANGED AT 0.25%-0.5% AS EXPECTED
  • FED SAYS GLOBAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS CONTINUE TO POSE RISKS
  • FED MEDIAN FORECAST IMPLIES TWO 2016 RATE HIKES VS FOUR IN DEC
  • FED FORECASTS SHOW SHALLOWER PACE OF RATE RISES IN 2017, 2018
  • FED: MKT-BASED INFLATION COMPENSATION MEASURES REMAIN LOW
  • FED SAYS RANGE OF DATA SHOW MORE STRENGTH IN LABOR MARKET
  • FED: ECONOMY EXPECTED TO WARRANT ONLY GRADUAL RATE INCREASES
  • FED: ECONOMIC ACTIVITY MODERATE DESPITE GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

Focusing on the statement first, the changes were relatively minor relative to January’s release. For what it’s worth, the changes to the statement appear to reflect a more cautious Fed, despite the recent improvements in financial conditions (read: rising stocks). Crucially, the central bank re-introduced comments about “global economic developments,” a blurb suggests that policymakers are hesitant to raise interest rates amidst economic slowdowns in Europe and China.

This caution was borne out in the accompanying summary of economic projections, including the now infamous “dot chart.” Relative to the last big Fed meeting in December, participants revised down their year-end expectations for economic growth and inflation (core PCE) slightly, while also revising down the longer-run forecast for the unemployment rate.

While these updates represented a minor setback for the hawks, the true knockout blow came from the “dot chart” of interest rate expectations. From a median year-end interest rate expectation of 1.25-1.5% in January (representing four more interest rate hikes), the median FOMC policymaker now expects interest rates to be in the 0.75-1.00% range at the end of the year (representing only two more interest rate hikes). After dramatically revising down its interest rate “liftoff” path, it would be extremely hard for the Fed to subsequently go on to raise interest rates three times over the remainder of the year; in other words, two interest rate hikes are the absolute maximum that hawks can hope for this year, and if Fed Funds futures traders are right, a single rate hike is far more likely.

Thus far in her press conference, Dr. Yellen has tried to downplay the changes to the Fed’s statement and projections, stating that the “outlook hasn’t changed much since December.” It’s worth watching to see if she’ll continue to sing from the dovish hymn sheet, but barring a Draghi-esque reversal, it looks like Fed doves are on track to take the day.

Market reaction

The market’s reaction thus far supports our dovish read of today’s Fed festivities. The US dollar has been a major casualty of traders pushing back their interest rate hike expectations, with EUR/USD rocking to 1.12 and USD/JPY dipping below the 113.00 level already. Yields on the benchmark 10-year bond are falling by 3bps on the day to 1.94%, and the 2-year yield (which more closely follows interest rate expectations ) is off by more than 8bps to 0.89%. The big beneficiaries of the announcement (beyond non-dollar currencies) have been US equities, with major indices trading up by about 0.5% on the day.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see these initial moves extend into the close and Asian session as traders continue to digest the implications of the Fed’s dovish shift.

Related tags: Core PCE Fed FOMC GDP Interest rates unemployment Yellen Inflation Matt Weller

Latest market news

View more
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Core PCE articles

japan_03
USDJPY Forecast: Key Levels for BOJ and FOMC Week
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
July 26, 2024 07:23 AM
    united_kingdom_03
    GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    July 25, 2024 11:02 AM
      japan_08
      USDJPY Forecast: Japanese Inflation vs US Inflation
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      July 23, 2024 11:58 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Political Shifts vs PMI and PCE Week
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        July 22, 2024 09:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.