FOMC meeting recap: Powell not hawkish enough, traders price in 50bps of cuts by EOY

Fed Funds futures traders are pricing in a full 50bps of interest rate cuts by the end of the year!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 1, 2023 8:07 PM
Research
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Today’s Fed meeting was always going to be more about what Jerome Powell and Company were saying rather than about what they were doing

FOMC monetary policy decision and statement

…After all, the market had fully priced in a 25bps interest rate hike to the 4.50-4.75% range, and that’s exactly what Jerome Powell and company delivered.

Quickly turning our attention to the statement though, there was an unexpected inclusion: The central bank left in a key statement that “ongoing increases” in interest rates will be appropriate, suggesting that multiple interest rate hikes (March and May) are likely, whereas many traders had assumed the central bank would pause increases after the next Fed meeting in March. As Bloomberg Fed reporter Steve Matthews noted, “you can’t have one ‘increases.’”

Separately, the statement also noted that inflation has “eased somewhat” but still remains elevated, reflecting the committee’s view that there is still more work to be done to ensure price pressures have fully faded. In a final, minor tweak, the statement also acknowledged that the war in Ukraine is contributing “elevated global uncertainty,” rather than “upward pressure on inflation and weighing on economic activity.”

FOMC Chairman Powell’s press conference

Lately, Fed Chairman Powell’s press conferences have earned a reputation for “softening,” if not outright reversing, the initial market movements in reaction to the monetary policy statement.

As we go to press, Powell appears to be following that playbook, with a mix of hawkish and dovish comments [emphasis mine]:

  • THE FED IS DEAD SET ON REACHING ITS 2% INFLATION TARGET.
  • WE WILL ALMOST CERTAINLY HAVE TO MAINTAIN OUR RESTRICTIVE STANCE FOR SOME TIME.
  • FULL EFFECTS OF RAPID TIGHTENING YET TO BE FELT.
  • THE LAGS FED INTO OUR DECISION TO RAISE RATES BY 25 BPS TODAY.
  • A SLOWER PACE ALLOWS US TO BETTER EVALUATE OUR PROGRESS TOWARD OUR OBJECTIVES.
  • LAST YEAR, THE ECONOMY SLOWED SIGNIFICANTLY.
  • CONSUMER SPENDING APPEARS TO BE EXPANDING AT A SUBDUED PACE.
  • WAGE GROWTH IS ELEVATED, AND THE JOB MARKET IS EXTREMELY TIGHT.
  • THE LABOR MARKET CONTINUES TO BE OUT OF BALANCE.
  • INFLATION REMAINS WELL ABOVE GOAL.
  • INFLATION HAS SLOWED IN THE LAST THREE MONTHS, WHICH IS A WELCOME CHANGE.
  • LONG-TERM INFLATION EXPECTATIONS REMAIN STABLE.
  • WE WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE EVIDENCE TO BE CONFIDENT THAT INFLATION IS ON A DOWNWARD TREND.
  • IT IS IMPORTANT THAT FINANCIAL CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO REFLECT THE POLICY RESTRAINTS WE HAVE IMPOSED.
  • WE HAVE YET TO SEE DISINFLATION IN CORE SERVICES OTHER THAN HOUSING.
  • THE TERMINAL RATE COULD CERTAINLY BE HIGHER THAN WE ANTICIPATED IN DECEMBER.
  • WE DON'T WANT TO OVERTIGHTEN, BUT WE HAVE TOOLS TO HELP US IF WE DO.
  • FOR THE FIRST TIME, WE CAN DECLARE THAT A DEFLATIONARY PROCESS HAS BEGUN.
  • WE’RE TALKING ABOUT A COUPLE MORE RATE HIKES TO ACHIEVE AN APPROPRIATELY RESTRICTIVE STANCE.
  • TAKING PAUSES BETWEEN MOVES IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMMITTEE IS DISCUSSING.

In summary, Powell confirmed his expectation that the central bank will raise interest rates (at least) two more times, but his acknowledgement that “the disinflationary process has begun” has given traders more confidence that those will be the last two hikes of this cycle and that the Fed will be on hold midway through Q2. Meanwhile, his repeated focus on “core services ex-housing” provides a clear inflation metric for traders to watch to evaluate whether what the central bank will do in the coming months.

Market reaction

After a modest “risk off” reaction (indices down, dollar up) to the central bank’s monetary policy statement, the market has seemingly decided that Powell’s press conference was more dovish than anticipated.

The US dollar is falling by a 50-100 pips against all of its major rivals. The entire Treasury yield curve is falling, with the closely-watched 2-year yield falling by more than 10bps to 4.12% as we go to press; indeed Fed Funds futures traders are pricing in a full 50bps of interest rate cuts by the end of the year! Gold is rallying 12 points on the day to $1958 and the broad US indices are in rally mode, highlighted by a 1.5% gain in the Nasdaq 100.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Powell Fed FOMC Interest rates

Latest market news

View more
DAX analysis: How long will the rally continue?
Today 10:00 AM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
Yesterday 02:00 AM
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
February 16, 2024 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
February 16, 2024 02:15 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Powell articles

Federal reserve name plaque on building
FOMC Meeting Recap: Fed Chair Powell Deems March Rate Cut "Unlikely," Boosting Buck Toward YTD Highs
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
January 31, 2024 08:05 PM
    Federal reserve name plaque on building
    FOMC Meeting Analysis: DXY Unchanged Amidst Fed Powell’s Most Milquetoast Manifesto Yet
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    November 1, 2023 07:01 PM
      gpbusd_04
      British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Support at 1.2625 Under Pressure Again
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      August 24, 2023 02:41 PM
        federal reserve stamp
        Jackson Hole, Powell speech to drive sentiment: The Week Ahead
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 19, 2023 05:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.