Focus on the Fed

The FX market remains in a risk positive mode as we hang on to gains made yesterday with the Asian session subdued, trading close to the week’s highs. The catalyst seems to be the probability that US fiscal cliff issue will be resolved by the second week of January. Could this be a big ask? There was positive noise from China’s new leader Xi Jinping today who called for fresh economic reforms by promising “nonstop reforms and no stop in opening up”. The market largely ignored North Korea’s latest long range rocket launch called Galaxy III that apparently was an “exploratory bid for satellites”.

So all eyes on the FOMC this evening with the market seemingly positioned for the Fed to extend its balance sheet. The consensus expect the Fed to announce an open-ended QE4 programme to commence next year in place of Operation Twist, adding about $45bn per month of long-term Treasury purchases to the $40bn per month of MBS currently underway.

Data releases today include the eurozone industrial production and the UK employment report along with MBA new mortgage applications from the US.



EUR/USD

Supports 1.2975-1.2915-1.2870 | Resistance 1.3045-1.3090-1.3140



USD/JPY

Supports 82.20-82.00-81.65 | Resistance 83.00-83.20-84.50



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6050-1.6000-1.5975 | Resistance 1.6130-1.6185-1.6230