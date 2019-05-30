Financials help FTSE higher

European stocks have surprisingly managed to shake off a weak close on Wall Street on Wednesday where indices dropped to their lowest level in ten weeks on a heady mixture of trade war worries and growing concerns over the state of the US economy.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 30, 2019 6:36 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European stocks have surprisingly managed to shake off a weak close on Wall Street on Wednesday where indices dropped to their lowest level in ten weeks on a heady mixture of trade war worries and growing concerns over the state of the US economy. This morning the FTSE is nudging higher mainly thanks to banking and insurance stocks but slightly higher oil prices are also adding to the rally, helping oil majors and mining stocks.

National Grid is among the most fragile stocks, with investors pulling out because of fears that the company - alongside other utilities - could end up being renationalized if there is a shift in the UK political landscape that results with Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street.

Sterling blips higher, German bonds strengthen

The pound is slightly stronger as the option of a second referendum gathers momentum but early trade in the currency market has been fairly lacklustre, with an unconvincing move higher by 0.5% against the dollar and the euro. The ongoing trade war tensions are increasingly pushing investors towards safe haven assets, in particular German bonds where yields are now close to record lows.

Oil prices have also nudged higher overnight but remain at their weakest level in weeks as the market tries to gauge the influence of the trade dispute versus ongoing tightness in supplies
Related tags: Forex GBP Indices Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD Slammed to the 200-Day Moving Average
Today 07:31 PM
Circle IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Circle
Today 07:11 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Technical Tuesday – January 16, 2024
Today 05:30 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Euro undermined as dollar gains further ground
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:45 AM
EUR/USD turns lower as USD dollar bulls retain control: European open
Today 04:49 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD analysis: Euro undermined as dollar gains further ground
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD turns lower as USD dollar bulls retain control: European open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 04:49 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      GBP/USD analysis: Currency Pair of the Week – January 15, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:51 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD forecast: Yield differentials are supporting the euro (for now)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 03:26 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.