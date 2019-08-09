Financials Down

FTSE opened in a positive mood but was soon down, dragged by financials

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 9, 2019 5:54 AM
Expectations of a UK autumn general election have been raised another notch, as Chancellor Sajid Javid delayed the public spending review, telling officials to prepare for Brexit on October 31. No date has been given for the autumn budget either, when Javid will have to set out how he will fund PM Boris Johnson’s spending promises.

The FTSE opened in a positive mood but was soon down, dragged by financials, including Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Chartered and Standard Life Aberdeen. The standout performer is WPP, which surged 7.19% on news of its second quarter performance. 

Renewed political turmoil
European shares opened positively, but soon fell on news of Italy’s Deputy PM Matteo Salvini calling for a general election, raising fears about how renewed political turmoil may affect EU policy making in Brussels.  

Talk of deflation has surfaced in China, as factory gate prices fell for the first time in three years, despite yesterday’s strong trade data, while the Japanese economy booked a third straight quarter of GDP expansion. US markets recouped most of their losses of this week, on the back of better-than-expected trade data from China. The Dow Jones gained 1.4%, the S&P 500 1.9% and the Nasdaq 2.2%.

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.