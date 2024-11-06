Federal Reserve Rate Decision Preview (NOV 2024)

The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver a 25bp rate cut in November.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
November 6, 2024 8:25 PM
Federal reserve USD $100 note
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Interest Rate Decision

The Federal Reserve lowered the US benchmark interest rate by 50bp in September to a fresh threshold of 4.75% to 5.00%.

US Economic Calendar – September 18, 2024

US Economic Calendar 11062024 

At the same time, the update to the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) revealed that ‘the median participant projects that the appropriate level of the federal funds rate will be 4.4 percent at the end of this year and 3.4 percent at the end of 2025.’

The Fed acknowledged that ‘these median projections are lower than in June, consistent with the projections for lower inflation and higher unemployment,’ with the central bank going onto say that ‘these projections, however, are not a Committee plan or decision.’

 

EUR/USD Chart – 15 Minute

EURUSD 15-Minute Chart 11062024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

The US Dollar struggled to hold its ground following the Fed rate-cut, with EUR/USD climbing to a session high of 1.1189, but the market reaction was short lived as the exchange rate ended the day at 1.1119. Nevertheless, EUR/USD pushed higher over the remainder of the week to close at 1.1163.

US Economic Calendar 11062024a

Looking ahead, the Fed is expected to deliver a 25bp rate cut in November, and Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may prepare US households and businesses for a further decline in US interest rates as the central bank pursues a neutral stance.

With that said, more of the same from the FOMC may produce headwinds for the US Dollar should the committee retain a dovish forward guidance, but a hawkish rate-cut may generate a bullish reaction in the Greenback as it raises the scope of seeing the Fed on hold at its last meeting for 2024.

Additional Market Outlooks

Monetary vs Fiscal Policy: Implications for FX Markets

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Vulnerable to Looming Fed Rate Cut

AUD/USD Recovery Pulls RSI Away from Oversold Territory

USD/CAD Reverses Ahead of 2022 High with Fed Rate Decision on Tap

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: US Dollar Federal Reserve David Song

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Dollar articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
    china_05
    US-China Trade War 2018: background, economic impact, market reactions
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 20, 2025 05:58 PM
      Board of currencies
      USD/MXN Update: The Dollar Weakens While the Peso Holds Firm in an Uncertain Market
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 20, 2025 05:44 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 19, 2025 07:41 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.