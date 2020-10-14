Apple Q4 -29th October

The results come after Apple unveiled its iPhone 12, the first major product release in 2 years. Even so, Apple became the first company to achieve a 2 trillion-dollar valuation in August. Apple trades 65% higher YTD as covid made us more digitally dependent that ever. Beyond new devices the Services segment is expected to see continued momentum driven by a robust performance in App Store, Apple Music, video and cloud services. Looking to Apple suppliers for clues, Jabil Inc which makes castings for Apple’s iPhone & iPads posted stronger than forecast Q4 earnings. A positive sign for Apple? Expected EPS $0.70 on revenue $63.63 billion.

Has the price rallied too far?

The FAANGs have an extraordinary run up from the mid -March lows. The FAANG index has surged over 100%. According to analysts at JP Morgan, earnings are expected to back up the price story which is what makes this impressive rally in tech stocks so different to the tech bubble of 2000.

Whilst we saw a 15% pullback in September which unnerved many investors, the tech sell off appears to have calmed for now. The pull back that we saw in September is being put down to more of a playing out of other fears such as the lack of additional stimulus and US – Sino tensions and some profit taking after a phenomenal rally, rather than concerns over the actual FAANGs themselves. JP Morgan remain bullish on FAANGs. Just by way of example, an analyst at JP Morgan sees Amazon trading 10% higher in 12 months’ time at $3400.

Divergences ahead

After their phenomenal run up this year, there is a good chance that we could start to see a slight fracturing in performance within the FAANGs. Apple, Amazon and Alphabet are more likely to power ahead, whilst Facebook and Netflix could just start to ease behind their peers, mainly because there is less innovation in those stocks. However, this is relative. Compared to the rest of the market even Facebook and Netflix are could still be considered outperformers out-performance.

FAANG's Chart







