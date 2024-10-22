EUR/USD Weakness Pushes RSI Back into Oversold Zone

EUR/USD slips to a fresh monthly low (1.0800) to push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) back into oversold territory.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
October 22, 2024 8:02 PM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD

EUR/USD slips to a fresh monthly low (1.0800) to push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) back into oversold territory, and the exchange rate may continue to give back the advance from the August low (1.0778) as long as the oscillator holds below 30.

EUR/USD Weakness Pushes RSI Back into Oversold Zone

EUR/USD seemed to be stuck in a narrow range following the European Central Bank (ECB) rate cut as it snapped the bearish price sequence prior to the meeting, but the renewed weakness in the exchange rate may persist amid hints of a growing dissent within the Federal Reserve.

 

In light of the remarks from Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, it remains to be seen if the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will deliver another 50bp rate cut as fresh forecasts coming out of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reveal that ‘in the United States, projected growth for 2024 has been revised upward to 2.8 percent, which is 0.2 percentage point higher than the July forecast, on account of stronger outturns in consumption and nonresidential investment.’

International Monetary Fund (IMF) World Economic Outlook Projections

IMF World Economic Outlook Projection 10222024 

Source: IMF

Meanwhile, the IMF lowered its growth outlook for the Euro Area, with economic activity ‘expected to pick up to a modest 0.8 percent in 2024 as a result of better export performance, in particular of goods.’

In turn, the ECB may come under pressure to further support the Euro Area as the Governing Council acknowledges that the ‘disinflationary process is well on track,’ while the FOMC may adopt a more gradual approach in unwinding its restrictive policy amid little signs of a looming recession.

With that said, waning speculation for another 50bp Fed rate cut may drag on EUR/USD as the ECB moves towards a neutral policy faster than its US counterpart, but the exchange rate may consolidate over the remainder of the month should it struggle to clear the August low (1.0778).

EUR/USD Chart – Daily

EURUSD Daily Chart 10222024

Chart Prepared by David Song, Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

  • EUR/USD extends the decline from the start of the month following the failed attempt to push back above the 1.0860 (50% Fibonacci retracement) and 1.0880 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region, and the move below 30 in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in the exchange rate like the price action from earlier this month.
  • A breach below the August low (1.0778) opens up 1.0770 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement), with the next area of interest coming in around the July low (1.0710).
  • Nevertheless, the oversold RSI reading may end up short lived if EUR/USD struggles to test the August low (1.0778) but need a close above the 1.0860 (50% Fibonacci retracement) and 1.0880 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region to bring the 1.0940 (50% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.0960 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) area back on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

Bank of Canada (BoC) Rate Decision Preview (OCT 2024)

US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls Toward September Low

US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Vulnerable on Failure to Test August High

USD/CAD Rally Eyes August High as RSI Pushes into Overbought Zone

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Related tags: EUR/USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      banks_03
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 20, 2025 06:01 PM
        USDJPY Drops to 150, EURUSD Holds Ahead of Flash PMIs
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 20, 2025 09:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.