EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Tariffs Cap Currency Market Gains

EURUSD, USDJPY Outlook: As we step into March next week, investors are adopting a cautious approach toward the markets. The commencement of tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China, along with tariff threats against the EU, is increasing currency market risk against the US Dollar.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 9:36 AM
US_flag_candlestick_USD
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events:

  • Japan’s Tokyo Core CPI slips below expectations, affirming USDJPY hold above 149
  • Tariff threats capped EUR/USD gains below 1.0530.
  • German Prelim CPI and US Core PCE data, set for release today, will shape monetary policy expectations ahead of the EU policy decision next Thursday and the Fed’s decision later in March, alongside next Friday’s payroll data.
  • Key inflation and economic growth indicators for the US and EU are due next week, including EUR Core CPI and ISM Manufacturing PMI (Monday).

Macroeconomic Overview

Japan’s Tokyo Core CPI missed expectations today, cooling from 2.5% to a three-month low of 2.2%. This result supported the US Dollar Index's latest hold and strengthened USD/JPY, keeping the pair above 150, after it retested December 2024 lows at 148.50 earlier this month amid Japanese inflation and rate hike optimism.

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

The German Prelim CPI and US Core PCE data are also due today, bringing contrasting economic concerns—deflation risks in Germany and inflation risks in the US. The latest German CPI (m/m) recorded a reading of -0.2%, while the US CPI (m/m) surged to 0.5%—a 17-month high, emphasizing the stark economic divergence between the two regions.

As we enter a new month, the combination of tariffs, a strong US Dollar, and elevated US inflation may maintain upward pressure on the greenback.

Notable US and EU economic indicators scheduled for release next week pose further volatility risks. The EU’s Main Refinancing Rate decision, alongside ISM Manufacturing and Services indicators and Friday’s payroll data, will provide critical insights into the economic outlook.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

EURUSD Outlook: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, USDJPY Outlook: EURUSD_2025-02-28_11-50-51

Source: Trading view

EUR/USD failed to surpass the channel’s mid-zone and the 1.0530 resistance level due to the dollar’s strength and concerns over EU tariffs. The pair has dropped toward the trendline connecting consecutive higher lows between January 2025 and February 2025, near 1.0380.

A clean break below 1.0380 could extend losses toward 2025 lows around 1.0300 and 1.0250. From a broader perspective, a close below 1.0200 may trigger further declines toward 1.0130, 1.0000, and 0.9880. On the upside, if EUR/USD breaks above 1.0530, resistance levels at 1.0620, 1.0700, and 1.0850 may come into play.

USDJPY Outlook: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, USDJPY Outlook: USDJPY_2025-02-28_11-53-11

Source: Trading view

USD/JPY has held its ground above December 2024 lows at 148.50, extending gains above the 150.00 mark. Alongside the strong US Dollar Index, the pair now faces bullish momentum toward resistance levels at 151.50, 154.80, 156.80, and 158.80.

Given ongoing tariff and inflation risks, the US Dollar Index may continue its rally, capping the currency markets’ 2025 gains. From a bearish perspective, a break below 148.50 could lead to further downside potential, with expectations at 146.90 and 143.60, respectively.

Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Follow on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Tariff Trade War EUR/USD USD/JPY PCE

Latest market news

View more
USD/CNH: Testing 7.3000 as Yuan Faces Fresh Tariff Headwinds
Today 01:51 AM
Crude Oil Rebounds Amid Apparent Short-Covering Rally, but Will Bulls Return?
Today 12:54 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Teeters Following Another Tariff Tantrum
Yesterday 11:37 PM
USD Soars, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, slide on ‘Pricey’ GDP Figures Ahead of PCE
Yesterday 10:20 PM
USD/JPY Defense at Four-Month-Low, Bounces Back to 150.00
Yesterday 07:41 PM
AUD/USD Negates Ascending Channel amid Five-Day Selloff
Yesterday 06:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tariff articles

united_kingdom_02
GBPUSD, Bitcoin Analysis: Pound Holds Resistance, Bitcoin Slips
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 09:28 AM
    USD_candlestick
    AUD/USD, USD/CAD Retrace for Fourth Day Despite Tariff Delay Hopes
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 26, 2025 10:23 PM
      usdcad_03
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jumps with Trump Tariffs to Hit in April
      By:
      David Song
      February 26, 2025 08:20 PM
        USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 25, 2025 11:54 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.