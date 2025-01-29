EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold

EUR/USD trades near the weekly low (1.0382) ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting as the Federal Reserve keeps the US benchmark interest rate at 4.25% to 4.50%.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 8:20 PM
Research
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD

EUR/USD trades near the weekly low (1.0382) ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting as the Federal Reserve keeps the US benchmark interest rate at 4.25% to 4.50%.

EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold

EUR/USD seems to be reversing ahead of the December high (1.0630) as it carves a series of lower highs and lows, and the exchange rate may struggle to retain the advance from the monthly low (1.0178) as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) insists that ‘we do not need to be in a hurry to adjust our policy stance.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

It seems as though the Fed will stick to the sidelines over the coming months as Chairman Jerome Powell emphasizes that the central bank remains committed to ‘achieving our 2% inflation goal sustainably,’ but the ECB may continue to shift gears as the Governing Council acknowledges that ‘the disinflation process is well on track.’

Euro-Area Economic Calendar

Euro Economic Calendar 01292025

In turn, the ECB is expected to deliver another 25bp rate-cut at its first meeting for 2025, and more of the same from President Christine Lagarde and Co. may fuel the recent weakness in EUR/USD as the central bank pursues a less-restrictive policy.

With that said, EUR/USD may continue to give back the advance from the monthly low (1.0178) should the ECB prepare European households and businesses for lower interest rates, but the exchange rate may stage further attempts to test the December high (1.0630) should it snap the bearish price series from the start of the week.

EUR/USD Chart – Daily

EURUSD Daily Chart 01292025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

  • EUR/USD carves a series of lower highs and lows to register a fresh weekly low (1.0382), with a move below 1.0370 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) bringing 1.0200 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) on the radar.
  • Failure to defend the monthly low (1.0178) may push EUR/USD towards parity, but the recent weakness in the exchange rate may turn out to be temporary should it hold above 1.0370 (38.2% Fibonacci extension).
  • Need a move back above the 1.0448 (2023 low) to 1.0480 (100% Fibonacci extension) zone for EUR/USD to snap the bearish price series, with a breach above the monthly high (1.0533) opening up the 1.0580 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.0610 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) region.

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/CAD Unfazed by BoC Rate-Cut Ahead of Fed Decision

AUD/USD Susceptible to Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA

USD/JPY Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Rate Decision

GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: EUR/USD Fed ECB David Song

Latest market news

View more
FOMC Instant Reaction: Powell Threads the Needle, Longer Pause in Play?
Today 07:58 PM
USD/CAD Unfazed by BoC Rate-Cut Ahead of Fed Decision
Today 05:25 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: The Barrel Moves Toward the Critical $70 Zone
Today 04:52 PM
Gold Rally Tests Key Support After XAU/USD Threat at ATH
Today 04:30 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX muted ahead of Fed rate decision & big tech earnings
Today 02:24 PM
Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Snaps Back from Support
Today 02:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

stocks_03
U.S. Dollar Holds Support, Stocks Come Back to Life - Fed, ECB Coming Up
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:03 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 09:38 AM
      Federal reserve name plaque on building
      FOMC Preview: Fed Hold to Increase Pressure from Trump?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 27, 2025 04:30 PM
        EURUSD, Nasdaq Outlook: FOMC, Earnings, and ECB Decision Risks
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 27, 2025 08:03 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.