EURUSD retests 119 as Europe punts Astrazeneca decision to Thursday

Europe is at least a month or two behind the US and UK in vaccinating its population...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 16, 2021 12:41 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

EUR/USD retests 1.19 as Europe punts Astrazeneca decision to Thursday

Stated simply, the European Medicines Association is stuck between a rock and a hard place: COVID cases are rising throughout the continent, but the much-needed AstraZeneca vaccine has been called into question over a couple of reported cases of dangerous blood clots. With many countries across Europe already struggling to overcome logistical hurdles and vaccine skepticism among the populace, the concerns about vaccine side effects are the last thing the continent needs.

This morning, the European Medicines Association delayed its scheduled decision on whether to ban the AstraZeneca vaccine to Thursday as it evaluates the blood clots on a case-by-case basis. Reading the tea leaves, the group appears to be leaning against an outright ban, with various representatives stating that there is “no evidence” linking the blood clots to the vaccine, that side effects have occurred at a rate “no higher than the number seen in the general population,” that the “vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks,” and that any changes to current recommendations are “unlikely.”

With the market hyper-focused on the timelines for economic recoveries, Europe is at least a month or two behind the US and UK in vaccinating its population, which means it’s likely a couple months behind on reopening its economy fully. The lack of buy-in for additional fiscal stimulus, unlike we’ve seen in the US this week, could further delay a full economic recovery on the continent.

EUR/USD technical analysis

In any event, the euro is the worst-performing major currency on the day, with the delayed vaccine decision playing a major role in the move. The world’s most widely-traded currency pair broke down to a nearly 1-week low below 1.1910, triggering a number of short-term stop sell orders and driving EUR/USD below 1.1900 as of writing.

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Moving forward, the pair’s near-term technical bias will remain to the downside as long as rates hold below 1.1910, and more broadly, it would take a move back above 1.2000 to convince bulls that the longer-term uptrend has resumed. To the downside, bears may look to target the year-to-date low at 1.1835 next.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Coronavirus EUR USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold consolidating bullish break, tailwinds to strengthen next week?
Today 06:25 AM
EUR/USD in the crossfire of election polls, US inflation: The Week Ahead
Today 05:42 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: BOJ, PBOC inaction fuelling US dollar strength
Today 03:13 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Rally Pauses for Breather as Index Hits Resistance
Yesterday 05:39 PM
Will the Fed Cut Rates in July? Four Contrarian Reasons to Start Reducing Interest Rates
Yesterday 04:30 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of PMI Day
Yesterday 02:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.