EURUSD Outlook: ECB Rate Cut vs U.S. Macro Developments

EURUSD Outlook: while the ECB’S actions are crucial for the for the EURUSD trend, U.S economic data could have a more dominant impact

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 2:19 PM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Bullish Factors:

  • ISM Manufacturing PMI recorded contractionary metrics
  • JOLTS Job openings dropped below expectations
  • ADP Non-Farm Employment change dropped below expectations
  • ECB 25 bp rate cut is likely to be priced in tomorrow

Bearish Factors:

  • ISM Services PMI is expected to record expansionary metrics later today
  • Non-Farm Payrolls are expected to record a positive change of 11K on Friday

Global inflationary pressures are assumed to ease down with the significant slide of oil prices, favoring central bank rate cut decisions. The market has potentially priced in tomorrow’s 25 bp ECB rate cut, and a higher weight can be allocated towards the monetary policy statement given no surprising expectations.

From the perspective of U.S. economic data, the outlook of the economy’s growth and activity this week is on a bearish streak, with key economic indicators reporting negative results. The ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped further into contractionary metrics, and the ISM services PMI is next in sight for a potential positive result after it has dropped below expectations for the past three months. Given the dominating bearish sentiment on the dollar charts, bullish sentiment is evident on the Euro charts.

From a technical perspective:

EURUSD Outlook: EURUSD – Daily Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

EURUSD Outlook: EURUSD_2024-06-05_16-40-15

Taking the Fibonacci extension tool from the October 2023 low, December 2023 high, and April 2024 low:

  • 1.0914: stands as a barrier for the EURUSD’s uptrend prior to its continuation
  • 1.0944: aligns with the 50% extension level
  • 1.1025: aligns with the 61.8% extension level

From the downside, the 1.0830 and 1.0790 levels can provide short-term support and the 1.0730 level is next in sight for a potential longer-term support.

 

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Related tags: EUR/USD ECB Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after weak ADP payrolls boost rate cut expectations
Today 01:20 PM
USD/CAD forecast: Investors eye BOC and ISM PMI ahead of NFP
Today 10:55 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:20 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CAD implied volatility perks up, BOC and ISM up next
Today 05:25 AM
Crude oil, copper: Bullish China data offers relief for battered commodities
Today 03:54 AM
USD/HKD holds the clues for the Hang Seng’s next move
Today 02:16 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:20 AM
    Oil extraction
    EUR/USD, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    June 3, 2024 08:51 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD outlook hinges on key upcoming macro events – Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 31, 2024 11:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Forex Seasonality – June 2024: Potential for EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Drop
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 30, 2024 02:11 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.