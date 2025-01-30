EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty

EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: The EURUSD pair hesitates below the 1.05 mark as the Federal Reserve holds rates with confidence, while the Nasdaq maintains its bullish rebound despite mixed earnings reports.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:40 AM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Article Outline

  • Key Events: Fed Holds, ECB Decision, Mega Cap Earnings
  • Technical Analysis: EURUSD, Nasdaq (3-Day Time Frames)

ECB Main Refinancing Rate

Following the Fed’s decision to hold rates, citing the continued decline in inflationary pressures, the US dollar maintained its bullish stance above the 107-mark, while the euro remains hesitant below the 1.05-mark. The ECB is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points today, adding downward pressure on the EURUSD pair. This move aims to support economic growth, despite weak economic reports and uncertainty surrounding potential Trump tariffs. Although rate cuts are typically priced in advance, market participants will closely monitor the ECB press conference for further insights into the future policy outlook and potential market trends.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

AI Sector Uncertainty, Tech Earnings, and Fed Outlook

The introduction of DeepSeek AI into the markets has not only intensified concerns about trade war risks and AI sector competition but has also deepened uncertainties surrounding the valuation of the AI industry. As global markets become increasingly dependent on AI technology, the sector’s rapid growth has been strongly linked to its widespread adoption. While the long-term outlook for AI remains optimistic, the pace of expansion may decelerate due to the emergence of new platforms and heightened market competition.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

Despite mixed earnings reports from Microsoft, Meta, and Tesla, the Federal Reserve’s confidence in its inflation trajectory, coupled with Trump’s commitment to curbing inflation and fostering economic growth, has supported the tech sector’s bullish rebound, recovering from Monday’s extreme oversold levels. As market valuations typically revert to their mean levels in February, further normalization is expected after the post-New Year hype, potentially giving way to more cautious trading trends.

 

EURUSD Analysis: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: EURUSD_2025-01-30_10-25-288

Source: Tradingview

The Euro’s rebound remains uncertain, struggling to gain momentum above the 1.0520 mark, yet it continues to hold support at 1.0370 ahead of the ECB meeting. The 1.0520 resistance level aligns with the mid-channel resistance zone of the July 2023 – January 2025 trend, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also rebounded from its neutral 50 level.

A firm close above 1.0520, coupled with a breakout above the RSI’s 50-neutral zone, could open the door for further gains toward 1.0620, 1.0700, and 1.0850. A break below 1.0370 and 1.0300 could reinforce a bearish outlook, potentially driving the pair back toward 2025 lows. A further decline below 1.0170 could accelerate losses toward parity and the 0.98 zone.

Nasdaq Analysis: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: NAS100_2025-01-30_09-22-422

Source: Tradingvew

The Nasdaq has once again climbed back within the boundaries of its primary uptrend channel, following an extended wick toward the 20,630 level amid the recent AI sector decline. The index is currently trading around 21,500, with the next key levels for bullish continuation at 21,700 and 22,000. A firm break above the all-time high of 22,130 could extend the trend toward 22,800.

However, downside risks persist due to declining confidence in the broader valuation of the tech sector. From a long-term perspective, the growth of the tech and AI industries remains aligned with global economic expansion, yet the momentum of this hype cycle may stabilize over time. If the Nasdaq drops back below the uptrend’s lower boundary and fails to hold 21,000 and 20,800, deeper retracements may occur, with potential declines toward 20,200, 20,000, and 19,600, increasing the likelihood of a more severe bearish scenario for the index.

Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Follow on X: @Rh_waves

YouTube: Forex and Commodities Trading with Razan Hilal

Related tags: Nasdaq EUR/USD ECB FOMC Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY: Key levels heading into US GDP
Today 04:31 AM
USD/JPY: Bulls on the Ropes as Market Headwinds Strengthen
Today 02:30 AM
EUR/USD: ECB Rate Guidance Clouded as Central Banks Hit Pause
Yesterday 11:37 PM
ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
Yesterday 10:47 PM
U.S. Dollar Rallies on Fed Statement, Pulls Back on Presser
Yesterday 09:33 PM
EUR/USD Struggles Ahead of ECB as Fed Keeps US Interest Rate on Hold
Yesterday 08:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nasdaq articles

EURUSD, Nasdaq Outlook: FOMC, Earnings, and ECB Decision Risks
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 27, 2025 08:03 AM
    stocks_04
    Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Forecast for the Week Ahead: FOMC, Core PCE
    By:
    James Stanley
    January 26, 2025 08:00 AM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tech stocks continue to thrive amid AI optimism
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 23, 2025 01:00 PM
        US_flag_map_eye
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 22, 2025 01:57 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.