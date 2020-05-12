﻿

EURUSD Legal actions

Ursula von der Leyen threatened legal actions against Germany after constitutional court's ruling over the ECB bond-purchase practices.

May 12, 2020 5:50 AM
Ursula von der Leyen threatened legal actions against Germany after constitutional court's ruling over the ECB bond-purchase practices. See the key EUR/USD levels in this video !


