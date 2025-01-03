EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory

EUR/USD halts a three-day selloff to keep the Relative Strength Index (RSI) out of oversold territory.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 6:30 PM
channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD

EUR/USD halts a three-day selloff to keep the Relative Strength Index (RSI) out of oversold territory, but a move below 30 in the oscillator is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in the exchange rate like the price action from last year.

EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory

Keep in mind, EUR/USD failed to defend the November low (1.0333) as it struggled to retrace the weakness following the US election, and the exchange rate may continue to track the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0569) as it holds below the moving average.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In turn, the rebound in EUR/USD may turn out to be temporary, but the exchange rate may consolidate during the first full week of January amid the limited reaction to the US ISM Manufacturing survey, which showed the index widening to 49.3 in December from 48.4 the month prior.

With that said, the opening range for 2025 is in focus for EUR/USD as it no longer carves a series of lower highs and lows, but the RSI may show the bearish momentum gathering pace if it falls below 30 and pushes into oversold territory.

EUR/USD Chart – Daily

EURUSD Daily Chart 01032025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; EUR/USD on TradingView

  • EUR/USD bounces back ahead of 1.0200 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to keep the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above 30, with a move back above 1.0370 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) bringing the 1.0448 (2023 low) to 1.0480 (100% Fibonacci extension) zone back on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.0580 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.0610 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement), but EUR/USD may struggle to retain the rebound from the weekly low (1.0224) as it appears to be tracking the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0569).
  • Failure to hold above 1.0200 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) may push EUR/USD towards parity, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.9950 (50% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Pushes Below May Low to Eye 2024 Low

AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy

US Economy Proves Stronger-Than-Expected in 2024

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: EUR/USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
Today 05:17 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
Today 03:50 PM
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
Yesterday 08:49 PM
USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone
Yesterday 08:32 PM
Iron Ore Bears Eye Simandou Shock in 2025
Yesterday 06:30 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Pushes Below May Low to Eye 2024 Low
Yesterday 05:55 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

EUR/USD Opens 2025 with Fresh Two-Year-Low: 1.0200 Next Big Level Down
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 04:02 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 31, 2024 03:00 PM
      Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
      2025 EUR/USD Technical Outlook Preview
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 25, 2024 02:00 AM
        Forex trading
        2025 EUR/USD Outlook Fundamental Preview
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 24, 2024 08:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.