EURUSD, DXY Forecast: CPI Results to Test DXY Strength

EURUSD, DXY Forecast: The EURUSD is facing bearish pressure as it approaches the US CPI report and next week's ECB monetary policy decision. Critical support levels are near, which will decide whether the pair extends its downward trend or rebounds for a potential bullish continuation.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 10, 2024 10:05 AM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • US CPI (Core, m/m, y/y)
  • FOMC Minutes Meeting indicate no major concerns for US economy
  • Technical Analysis DXY, EURUSD

EURUSD DXY Forecast CME FWT

Source: CME Fed Watch Tool

The latest FOMC minutes reflected confidence in the US economy, with no significant concerns about its health. Recent non-farm payroll data further alleviated fears about the labor market, reinforcing the market's expectation of a 25 bps rate cut in November. This, along with geopolitical tensions and the upcoming US elections, has kept the DXY on stable ground, supported by safe-haven demand.

Technical Analysis

DXY Forecast: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, DXY Forecast: DXY_2024-10-10_12-43-36

Source: Tradingview

The DXY has rebounded strongly from its Dec 2023-July 2023 lows, thanks to the resilience of the US economy. Within the parallel channel connecting the declining highs and lows from 2023 to 2024, the DXY’s rebound remains solid near the mid-channel level ahead of the US CPI results.

The RSI on the 3-day chart is holding steady at 53, above the neutral 50 level, indicating that there’s still room for upward momentum. The DXY is currently hovering just below the 103 mark, and safe-haven demand could push it towards 104 and 105, especially with geopolitical tensions and the expectation of a more cautious easing approach from the Fed.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024

On the downside, the consolidation zone between 101.50 and 100.50, which extended through August and September, is expected to provide strong support before confirming any bearish scenario for the DXY.

EURUSD Forecast: 3Day Time Frame - Log Scale

EURUSD, DXY: EURUSD_2024-10-10_13-12-41

Source: Tradingview

As the DXY eyes the 103 zone, the EURUSD is approaching critical support at 1.09-1.0870, sitting on the upper edge of the pair’s consolidation range. Both the DXY and EURUSD are nearing pivotal levels ahead of the US CPI report.

From a technical standpoint, the EURUSD is nearing a significant support level, both in terms of the chart and the RSI. A drop below 1.0870 could invalidate the bullish outlook, leading to a potential retest of the 1.0780 and 1.0680 levels before confirming a deeper downtrend for the pair.

On the upside, resistance at 1.10 and 1.12 will be crucial to confirm a sustained bullish reversal. Following the CPI results, attention will shift towards next week’s ECB Monetary Policy meeting, with expectations of a rate cut increasing due to cooling inflation figures in Europe, adding a bearish tone to the EURUSD.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: EUR/USD DXY CPI Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY forecast: ECB cuts by 25 basis points
Today 12:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:30 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Continue into Expected ECB Rate Cut
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 04:31 PM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 08:57 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.