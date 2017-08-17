EURUSD drops as ECB becomes concerned about high exchange rate

The euro has been the biggest faller among the major currencies today. The single currency was already down sharply before the release of the ECB minutes as market participants speculated that the European Central Bank may voice concerns about the currency’s recent strength. As it turned out, their fears were realised, and the EUR/USD fell to a new session and monthly low against the dollar.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 17, 2017 10:06 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The euro has been the biggest faller among the major currencies today. The single currency was already down sharply before the release of the ECB minutes as market participants speculated that the European Central Bank may voice concerns about the currency’s recent strength.  As it turned out, their fears were realised, and the EUR/USD fell to a new session and monthly low against the dollar.

According to the ECB’s July meeting minutes “concerns were expressed about the risk of the exchange rate overshooting in the future.” The central bank did however acknowledge that the appreciation of the euro could be “seen in part as reflecting changes in relative fundamentals in the euro area vis-à-vis the rest of the world.” Still, with the ECB becoming worried about a high exchange rate, one has to wonder whether they will now put their QE tapering plans on hold until central banks of the Eurozone’s largest trading partners start tightening their policies. Judging by the FOMC minutes yesterday, the Fed is in no hurry to raise interest rates again because of concerns about inflation being soft. However the Fed still plans to reduce the size of its balance sheet and given the fact that most of the bearish news in now priced in, any improvement in US data could see the dollar rebound more meaningfully as market participants revise their Fed rate hike expectations. The probability for a December rate increase currently stands below 50 per cent. In the UK, meanwhile, the Bank of England also sounded more dovish than hawkish at its recent policy meeting, which caused the pound to tumble. With both the GBP and USD already weak, now it could be the euro’s turn to potentially head lower and play catch up.

The fact that there was no follow-through once the high of yesterday’s bullish hammer candlestick pattern was broken earlier today, there was only one direction the EUR/USD was always going to go towards: the low of yesterday’s range, where buyers’ stop orders were residing. So, the EUR/USD has now taken out liquidity on both sides of yesterday’s range. What it does next during the New York hours will be important to observe. A potential break below today’s post ECB low could send this pair tumbling lower, while a break back above the 1.1710 pivotal level could lead to a short-covering rebound.

In terms of key levels, the next key support level to watch is at 1.1615, which was last year’s high. Once resistance, it could turn into support. Below this level, there is an untested broken resistance level at 1.1555 which is also worth watching. On the upside, 1.1710 is key now as a break back above here would weaken the short-term bearish outlook, as it would suggest that the sellers were trapped following the ECB news. The next area are of resistance is around 1.1800, which was the last low prior to the move up to a new 2017 high and into that long-term resistance level at 1.1875/80 (June 2010 low). If the trend is turning bearish, price should not go back above this level, because if it did, then it would be game over for the bears. 

Related tags: Euro Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 16, 2025 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.