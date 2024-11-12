EURUSD, Bitcoin Forecast: Dollar's Bull Run and Crypto's Deregulations

EURUSD, Bitcoin Forecast: With Republicans in the lead, the dollar’s bull run and growing speculation around a deregulated crypto market are pushing Bitcoin toward the 100,000-checkpoint while pressuring EURUSD to 7-month lows.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 12, 2024 7:47 AM
Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • EURUSD Drops to 7-month lows
  • Bitcoin eyes 100,000
  • US CPI (y/y, m/m, core) and Fed Rate expectations on Wednesday
  • FOMC Member Remarks between Wednesday and Thursday
  • Fed Powell Remarks at the Global Perspectives Panel on Friday

Dollar’s Bull Run Against the Euro – Is This a Bull Flag?

The US dollar index is hovering just below the 106-mark, at the upper border of a yearlong parallel channel. A decisive breakout above that pattern can confirm a bull flag, pushing the dollar index to 107 and EURUSD to the 1.0480 mark.

DXY – Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, Bitcoin Forecast: DXY_2024-11-12_10-58-40

Source: Tradingview

The DXY has been trending within a primary upward channel since 2008. The current year-long channel now stands at a neutral juncture: either a drop to the channel’s lower boundary before a bull continuation, or a breakout toward a steeper rally against the markets.

EURUSD Forecast: Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, Bitcoin Forecast: EURUSD_2024-11-12_11-02-46

Source: Trading view

EURUSD recently broke below its year-long consolidation. Only a firm close above the 1.08 level might save EURUSD’s 2022 bull run. The trend now points to support at 1.05 and 1.0480. A decisive drop below 1.0480 could extend losses down to 1.01.

BTCUSD Forecast: Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, Bitcoin Forecast: BTCUSD_2024-11-12_11-06-54

Source: Trading view

From a channel analysis perspective, Bitcoin’s drop from 2021 highs traced a duplicated range towards the 15,480 low and resumed its primary uptrend. Respecting the borders of the following channel, Bitcoin is currently eyeing the upper boundary, near the 100,000 zone, defined by the trendline connecting the 2021 peaks.

Get our exclusive guide to bitcoin trading in Q4 2024

Additionally, the range between 73,000 and 69,000 now serves as a support zone for any pullbacks, while a decisive close below 66,000 could lead to a sharp drop to the 50,000 level.

The hype towards a deregulated crypto environment by the Republicans is fueling that bullish momentum, and 100,000 does not seem far-fetched anymore.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: EUR/USD Bitcoin USD DXY CPI Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/USD articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 12:29 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.